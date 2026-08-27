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Mumbai Woman Falls From 10th Floor, Rescued After Getting Stuck In Tree Branches

A 26-year-old woman was rescued after falling from the 10th floor of a Bhandup building and landing in a tree. Firefighters used a hook ladder to bring her to safety before hospitalisation.

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Mumbai Woman Falls From 10th Floor, Rescued After Getting Stuck In Tree Branches
Mumbai Woman lands on tree after alleged jump from 10th floor, rescued by fire brigade
Image: NDTV

A 26-year-old woman survived a dramatic fall from the 10th floor of Sunshine SRA building in Mumbai's Bhandup after landing in the branches of a large tree, which saved her from falling and saved her life.

Local residents alerted the police and Mumbai Fire Brigade soon after the incident, and a rescue operation was launched to bring her down safely, Mid-Day reported.

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Firefighters used a hook ladder from the first floor to reach the woman, who was trapped among the tree branches. The rescue team successfully brought her down from the tree.

Following the rescue, the woman was taken to Agarwal Hospital in a private ambulance for initial treatment. Hospital officials said she had sustained an injury to her left thigh. She was later shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, for further treatment and surgery.

A Sion Hospital official confirmed that the 26-year-old had suffered an injury to her left thigh and was admitted for further treatment. 

It remains unclear how the woman fell from the 10th floor. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, a 65-year-old woman was safely rescued after she allegedly attempted to jump from the fifth floor of a building in Vikhroli, Mumbai Police said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Pansare of Powai Police Station spotted the woman during his morning walk and immediately alerted the police control room. A team was subsequently mobilised.

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Police Inspector Gadade, police personnel Sudham Binnar and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawan Rathod coordinated the rescue and brought the woman to safety. She was subsequently counselled and provided with necessary guidance.

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