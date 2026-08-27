Railway Stocks Surge: Titagarh Rail, IRCON, Texmaco Rail, RVNL Among Others Rise. Here's Why

Railway stocks traded mostly higher on Thursday after the government plans four-laning of country's seven high-density rail routes. Titagarh Rail Systems, IRCON International, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, RailTel Corporation of India, IRFC and RVNL were all trading in the green.

The gains in PSU railway stocks as well as private railway stocks came after Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the country's seven high-density rail routes, spanning around 11,000 km and are being expanded to four tracks, Railway Minister said on Wednesday.

“Spread across nearly 11,000 km, these routes account for around 41% of total railway traffic while covering just 16% of the railway network,” he said on X.

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The seven high-density routes are Delhi–Howrah, Howrah–Chennai, Chennai–Mumbai, Mumbai–Delhi, Delhi–Chennai, Mumbai–Howrah and Delhi–Guwahati.

“Indian Railways is moving towards four-laning the entire high-density network to increase capacity and support the growing movement of passengers and freight across the country,” Vaishnaw said.

He stated that the four-laning of these key routes is part of a larger effort to build a railway network with greater capacity, lower transport costs and cleaner mobility.

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