'Khalifa: The Ruler' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Continues Upward Trend

After bouncing back on Tuesday, Khalifa: The Ruler saw another rise in collections on Day 7, continuing its recovery at the box office on Wednesday.

The film earned Rs 1.53 crore net in India on Wednesday, registering a 33% growth from Tuesday's Rs 1.15 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 15.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 18.03 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The overseas market has contributed Rs 17.75 crore so far, taking Khalifa's worldwide gross collection to Rs 35.78 crore.

Box Office Journey

Khalifa: The Ruler opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Thursday before dropping to Rs 2.40 crore on first Friday. It collected Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and saw a slight improvement to Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

Collections then fell below the Rs 1-crore mark on Monday, i.e. Day 5, with the film earning Rs 97 lakh. It recovered to Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and grew further to Rs 1.53 crore on Day 7.

About 'Khalifa: The Ruler'

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast, while Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir make cameo appearances.

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The story follows Aamir Ali, a man born into a family with deep roots in the criminal world. Their powerful empire stretches from the Middle East to India, but betrayal and power struggles soon put everything at stake.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam film debut. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Jomon T. John handling the cinematography and Chaman Chacko serving as the editor.

Released on August 20, 2026, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first film in a planned two-part series. The next chapter, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether Khalifa can maintain this momentum and see further growth in the coming days.

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