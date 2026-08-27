'Awarapan 2' Takes Rs 100-Crore Lead Over Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' At Box Office

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 saw their collections drop on the second Wednesday. While both films have slowed down considerably, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 continues to hold a massive lead over Sunny Deol's period drama.

Here's how Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 performed at the box office.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 90 lakh net in India on its 13th day, marking a 76% drop from the Rs 3.75 crore it collected on Day 12. Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 7 lakh net on Day 13, down sharply from its Rs 55 lakh collection on the previous day.

Total India Collection

After 13 days, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 143.65 crore net in India. Batwara 1947, on the other hand, stands at Rs 37.77 crore net.

The difference between the two films has now reached Rs 105.88 crore, with Awarapan 2 continuing to remain comfortably ahead.

Worldwide Collection

Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 171.20 crore gross in India and Rs 31.55 crore from overseas markets, including Rs 25 lakh on Day 13. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 202.75 crore.

In comparison, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 44.79 crore gross in India and Rs 9.05 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 53.84 crore.

ALSO READ: Rs 101 Crore In One Day: Toxic Earns Big At Box Office On First Day As Yash Starrer Rewrites History

Box Office Run So Far

Awarapan 2 took a strong lead from the start, opening with Rs 22 crore, while Batwara 1947 collected Rs 5.75 crore.

The gap widened over the opening weekend, with Awarapan 2 earning Rs 81.75 crore in its first three days, compared to Rs 26.50 crore for Batwara 1947.

The difference continued through the first week, which ended with Awarapan 2 at Rs 113.50 crore and Batwara 1947 at Rs 33.60 crore. Both films saw some growth over their second weekend before collections dropped sharply during the following weekdays. The release of Yash starrer Toxic could further affect the box office performance of both films in the coming days.

About The Films

Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic action-drama stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky. The story follows Shivam as he returns to the world of crime, where love, redemption and sacrifice shape his journey.

Batwara 1947 is a period drama thriller directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and set against the backdrop of the Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi, and follows families dealing with violence, displacement and loss during the turmoil of 1947.

ALSO READ: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Recreate Ravi Kishan's Viral Dance Step

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.