Rs 101 Crore In One Day: Toxic Earns Big At Box Office On First Day As Yash Starrer Rewrites History

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has rewritten box office history with a massive opening day. The Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 101.10 crore net in India, making it Yash's second film after K.G.F: Chapter 2 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day.

Its India gross collection stands at Rs 120.75 crore. The film also earned Rs 20 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.75 crore on Day 1, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film was released on August 26 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and played across 24,579 shows.

The Hindi version brought in the highest collection with Rs 55 crore net, followed by Kannada with Rs 23.30 crore. The Telugu version earned Rs 16 crore, while Tamil collected Rs 5.50 crore and Malayalam added Rs 1.30 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 56.1%, with the Kannada version receiving the strongest response.

Yash's Second Rs 100-Crore Opener

With its Rs 101.10-crore opening, Toxic has become one of the biggest opening-day performers in Indian cinema. It is the second-biggest opening for an Indian film, behind Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly earned Rs 103 crore on its first day. The feat also marks Yash's second Rs 100-crore opening after K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Toxic's massive arrival also affected films already playing in theatres. Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 saw its shows reduced, with collections dropping sharply from Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12 to Rs 90 lakh on Day 13. Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has seen its collections slow down, with its India total currently standing at Rs 37.77 crore.

ALSO READ: Yash's Toxic Beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar With A Massive Day 1 Lead — Check Earnings

About The Film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, following a man's rise in the world of crime.

Apart from Rocking Star Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has worked on key action scenes in the gangster drama.

With a reported budget of Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, all eyes are now on whether Toxic can maintain its strong run in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Toxic Release: Fans Burst Firecrackers Outside Theatre In Shivamogga As Yash-Starrer Hits Screens

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