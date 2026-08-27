30 Lakh Affordable Homes In Mumbai-MMR? Eknath Shinde Shares Government's Big Housing Plan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state's Mahayuti government has set an ambitious target of constructing 30 lakh affordable homes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next 20 years, as part of a broader push for planned urban and rural development.

Speaking as chief guest at a "Housing and Infrastructure" conclave organised by Loksatta newspaper in Mumbai, Shinde outlined a raft of decisions being implemented through the Urban Development and Housing departments, both of which he has headed for the past seven and two years, respectively.

Of the 30 lakh units, roughly 10 lakh homes are planned for Mumbai city, split between six lakh through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and four lakh via MHADA and other schemes.

The remaining 20 lakh homes will come up across Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi. Shinde said the target would be completed by 2047 "in every circumstance."

He credited the approval of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) as a historic step that has cleared the path for redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings, alongside a cluster development scheme for unauthorised structures that will also add 23 civic amenities, including digital libraries, community halls, primary health centres and women's empowerment centres.

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On infrastructure, Shinde highlighted the upcoming Thane Internal Ring Metro project, to be executed by Mahametro, aimed at easing congestion and cutting travel times, and described the "Third Mumbai" plan around the Navi Mumbai airport, Atal Setu, JNPA and the Samruddhi Mahamarg as a 50-year vision involving an Aerocity, Medicity, Sports City, Edu City and an IT-fintech hub.

Responding to criticism of large infrastructure projects, Shinde said opposition typically emerges at the outset, citing the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road and Atal Setu as examples where dialogue with affected people eventually led to successful completion.

He added that the government aims to position Mumbai as a global fintech hub and expressed confidence that Maharashtra's contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision would exceed 25%.

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