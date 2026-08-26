Toxic Release: Fans Burst Firecrackers Outside Theatre In Shivamogga As Yash-Starrer Hits Screens

Fans of Kannada superstar Yash burst firecrackers outside a theatre in Shivamogga while celebrating the release of his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The action thriller stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Videos from outside a theatre in Shivamogga showed fans setting off firecrackers while gathering for the screening of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The activity took place as crowds arrived to watch the Yash-starrer.

The film has generated considerable anticipation among Yash's fan base, with the actor's return to the big screen drawing crowds to theatres.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller starring Yash in the lead. The film follows his successful KGF franchise and has drawn attention for its large ensemble cast.

Toxic has locked in Rs43.64 crore in Day 1 domestic pre-sales, including block seats, as of August 25 at 1 PM, according to Sacnilk. Driven by strong overseas pre-sales, the Rs500 crore budget spectacle is making a solid start globally, reported Times Of India.

International advance sales for Toxic are turning heads, headlined by a UK release across more than 400 screens. According to Venky Box Office, pre-sales have hit $292,541, drawing from 873 scheduled shows at 362 locations.

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The celebrations also underscore the theatrical pull of Yash, whose popularity has grown significantly beyond Karnataka following the nationwide success of his previous films.

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