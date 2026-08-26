Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways Air IPO GMP: Which Could Deliver Highest Listing Gain?

Three mainboard IPOs—Hy-Tech Engineers, Symbiotec Pharmalab and Skyways Air Services—are in Day 3 of their four-day subscription period today, with bidding set to close on August 27. Spanning the industrial engineering, pharmaceutical, and air logistics sectors respectively, these public issues offer investors exposure to three distinct and growing business segments.

Why four days? The IPOs are open from August 24 to August 27, with the additional day coming as August 26 is a settlement holiday. The holiday has shifted the usual IPO timeline, making these four-day issues

As per the latest grey market trends, Hy-Tech Engineers is signalling the highest potential listing gain at 56.6%. Symbiotec Pharmalab follows with 35.63%, while Skyways Air trails at 21.1%.

Hy-Tech Engineers is also dominating in terms of investor interest, with its issue subscribed over 24 times by 10:30 a.m. today.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the current GMP, subscription status, and key details for each of the three IPOs.

Skyways Air vs Symbiotec Pharmalab vs Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Compared

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Estimated Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Hy-Tech Engineers Rs 30 Rs 53 Rs 83 56.60% Symbiotec Pharmalab Rs 352 Rs 988 Rs 1,340 35.63% Skyways Air Rs 29 Rs 138 Rs 167 21.1%

Note: GMP figures are unofficial, speculative and may change before listing. They do not represent official exchange data.

Market participants are keeping a keen eye on demand metrics, overall market sentiment, and GMP movements to gauge potential debut performance.

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Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP, Subscription Status And Key Details

Hy-Tech Engineers, a manufacturer of industrial components and hydraulic fittings, is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 30 as of 10:00 a.m. today. When added to the upper price band of Rs 53, this projects a listing price of Rs 83—a strong 56.6% premium.

Subscription Status: The issue has seen massive demand, subscribed 24.11 times by 10:30 a.m.

Issue Size: Rs 135.73 crore (Rs 60 crore fresh issue + Rs 75.73 crore OFS).

Lot Size & Investment: Minimum 283 shares (Rs 14,999).

Key Dates: Allotment expected on August 28; listing on BSE and NSE on September 1.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP, Subscription Status And Key Details

Symbiotec Pharmalab, which operates in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment, is commanding a GMP of Rs 352. Paired with its upper price cap of Rs 988, shares could debut at Rs 1,340, suggesting a solid 35.63% listing gain.

Subscription Status: The public issue has been subscribed 2.28 times as of 10:30 a.m. today, showing steady initial interest.

Issue Size: Rs 1,757 crore (Rs 150 crore fresh issue + Rs 1,607 crore OFS).

Lot Size & Investment: Minimum 15 shares (Rs 14,820).

Key Dates: Allotment expected on August 28; listing on BSE and NSE on September 1.

Skyways Air Services IPO GMP, Subscription Status And Key Details

Specialising in global freight forwarding and supply chain logistics, Skyways Air Services is commanding a GMP of Rs 29 in the unofficial market. Factoring in the upper price band of Rs 138, the estimated listing price is Rs 167, indicating a potential 21.1% gain.

Subscription Status: Demand is steadily gaining traction, with the issue subscribed 2.89 times by 10:30 a.m.

Issue Size: Rs 582.80 crore (Rs 398.80 crore fresh equity + Rs 184 crore OFS).

Lot Size & Investment: Minimum 100 shares (Rs 13,800).

Key Dates: Allotment expected on August 28; listing on BSE and NSE on September 1.

Symbiotec Pharmalab vs Hy-Tech Engineers vs Skyways Air: Which IPO Signals The Highest Listing Gain?

Based on current grey market trends, Hy-Tech Engineers leads both in percentage gain and estimated absolute profit per retail lot.

With a Rs 30 GMP on a Rs 53 issue price, it implies a 56.6% gain. Given the 283-share lot size, a retail investor could see an estimated profit of Rs 8,490 per lot (Rs 30 × 283). Symbiotec Pharmalab takes the second spot, offering an estimated gain of Rs 5,280 per 15-share lot. Skyways Air rounds out the trio with a projected profit of Rs 2,900 per 100-share retail lot.

Disclaimer: Investing in IPOs carries market risks. Ensure you consult a financial advisor and review the red herring prospectus before participating.

Note: GMP figures are speculative and do not reflect official exchange data.

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