Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment: Date And How To Check On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The allotment status for the Augmont Enterprises IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug 27. The Rs 825 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 105.78 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 40% listing gain.

Why Is Augmont IPO Allotment Not Happening Today?

Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment is delayed as August 26 is a bank holiday in several parts of India for Eid-e-Milad and Onam, making it a settlement holiday and affecting the post-IPO allotment process.

Augmont Enterprises Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Augmont Enterprises IPO stood at Rs 315 as of 08:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 1,103 (cap price + today's GMP) apiece at a premium of 39.97% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Friday, Aug 28. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

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How To Check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Augmont Enterprises Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How to check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status?

Step 1: Visit the registrar's IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘AUGMONT' from the dropdown list.

from the dropdown list. Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime India

Follow the steps below to know whether you got the Augmont Enterprises public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit MUFG Intime India's IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Augmont Enterprises Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Listing Date

Shares of Augmont Enterprises IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 31.

What Happens After Augmont Enterprises IPO Allotment Is Finalised?

Once the Augmont Enterprises IPO allotment is finalised, successful applicants can expect the allotted shares to be credited to their demat accounts on August 28, 2026. For investors who do not receive an allotment, the amount blocked during the IPO application process will be released on the same day.

In case of a partial allotment, only the amount corresponding to the allotted shares will remain utilised, while the balance will be unblocked. After the allotment and credit process, investors can turn their attention to the company's listing and watch market sentiment for further cues.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Final Subscription Status

The Rs 825-crore IPO from Augmont Enterprises was subscribed 105.78 times on Tuesday.

Here is the category-wise subscription breakdown:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 226.96 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 121.47 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 30.98 times

Employee Reserved: 21.14 times

Augmont Enterprises IPO Details

The IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 825 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 620 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 26 lakh shares worth Rs 205 crore.

Augmont Enterprises IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 750 to Rs 788 per share.

The lot size for an application is 19 shares. This means retail investors are required to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,972 (based on the upper price band).

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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