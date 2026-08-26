Marathi Language Row: Four App-Based Cab Drivers Challenge Government Order, Seek Immediate Stay

Four app-based cab drivers have moved the Bombay High Court challenging a Maharashtra government notification that makes practical knowledge of Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, seeking an immediate stay on its implementation.

What The Order Says

The Maharashtra government had, on August 12, amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules to require auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based motor cab drivers operating vehicles with electronic meters to demonstrate working knowledge of Marathi.

Under the amended rules, authorities can suspend a driver's badge and related permissions for non-compliance, with continued violation leading to cancellation of the badge altogether.

Grounds Of The Challenge

The four petitioners have argued that the Maharashtra government's notification exceeds its powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, contending that the state cannot make knowledge of a particular language a condition for obtaining or retaining a driving licence, badge or permit, NDTV reported.

They have also alleged that the mandate violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law, freedom of profession and protection of life and personal liberty.

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The petition specifically challenges the provisions that empower authorities to suspend and eventually cancel a driver's badge for failing to show practical knowledge of Marathi, arguing that such a rule could significantly affect the livelihoods of a large section of commercial vehicle drivers in the state, many of whom come from outside Maharashtra.

What Happens Next

The Bombay High Court will now have to decide whether to grant an interim stay on the state government's Marathi language mandate while the broader legal challenge is heard.

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The outcome could have implications for thousands of drivers currently operating taxis, autos and app-based cabs across Maharashtra.

The case adds to a series of language-related disputes in Maharashtra in recent months, with the state government having pushed measures aimed at promoting the use of Marathi in public-facing services, even as sections of the transport workforce and civil society have raised concerns over the practical and legal implications of such mandates for non-Marathi-speaking employees.

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