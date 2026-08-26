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Stock To Buy: Pitti Engineering In Focus As Axis Securities Turns Bullish — Check Target Price

Pitti's revenue growth is expected to be supported by the capex, recent trade deals between India and the US, as well as Europe, adds the brokerage.

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Stock To Buy: Pitti Engineering In Focus As Axis Securities Turns Bullish — Check Target Price
Persistent demand from key end-user industries, despite short-term fluctuations, is expected to drive improved utilisation levels for Pitti Engineering, says the brokerage.
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Pitti Engineering Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has highlighted that Pitti Engineering Ltd. continues to deliver steady growth. Persistent demand from key end-user industries, despite short-term fluctuations, is expected to drive improved utilisation levels.

Recently announced capacity additions will further support revenue growth in FY27 and beyond, with a meaningful earnings contribution from FY28. Revenue growth is expected to be supported by the capex, recent trade deals between India and the US, as well as Europe.

ALSO READ: V-Mart, Vishal Mega Mart In Focus As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Value Retail — Check Target Price

Increased share of value-added products and operating leverage shall help in improving the margins going ahead.

The brokerage values the stock at 20 times FY28E earnings per share and recommend a Buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,250/share, implying an upside of 10% from the current market price of Rs 1,135.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Pitti.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

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