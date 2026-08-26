Stock To Buy: Pitti Engineering In Focus As Axis Securities Turns Bullish — Check Target Price

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Axis Securities Report

Brokerage firm Axis Securities has highlighted that Pitti Engineering Ltd. continues to deliver steady growth. Persistent demand from key end-user industries, despite short-term fluctuations, is expected to drive improved utilisation levels.

Recently announced capacity additions will further support revenue growth in FY27 and beyond, with a meaningful earnings contribution from FY28. Revenue growth is expected to be supported by the capex, recent trade deals between India and the US, as well as Europe.

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Increased share of value-added products and operating leverage shall help in improving the margins going ahead.

The brokerage values the stock at 20 times FY28E earnings per share and recommend a Buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,250/share, implying an upside of 10% from the current market price of Rs 1,135.

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