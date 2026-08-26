Walmart to Offer Tap-to-Pay With Cards, Phones and Smartwatches

Walmart is rolling out tap-to-pay at its US stores, giving shoppers the option to pay with contactless cards, smartphones and smartwatches. The feature will begin appearing at select Walmart and Sam's Club locations from August 24, with a full US rollout planned by the end of 2026.

Tap-To-Pay Rollout

Customers will be able to use eligible contactless cards, phones and smartwatches at checkout. They can also add eligible Walmart, Sam's Club and OnePay cards to their digital wallets.

Tap-to-pay will be offered alongside existing options such as cash, credit cards and Walmart Pay. Walmart also plans to add the feature at its fuel stations by mid 2027.

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E-Commerce Growth Supports Convenience Push

The tap-to-pay rollout comes as Walmart continues to focus on speed and convenience across its physical and digital businesses.

Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales rose 24% in the second quarter, helped by store-fulfilled delivery, advertising and its online marketplace. Sam's Club U.S. e-commerce sales increased 26%, supported by growth in pickup and delivery.

Walmart International also reported a 19% rise in e-commerce sales during the quarter, driven by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery.

The retailer reported second-quarter revenue of $187.9 billion, up 5.9% year-on-year, and raised its fiscal-year outlook as well.

Walmart President and CEO John Furner said the company's online growth showed that customers were responding to its focus on price, speed and convenience.

The retailer is also expanding its financial services, including options aimed at helping customers save, build credit and pay for purchases over time. Sam's Club members can use services such as Sam's Cash and Sam's Club credit.

The new tap-to-pay facility adds another payment choice as Walmart looks to make shopping faster and more convenient for customers.

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