Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Subscription Surges To 30.45x Amid Strong Retail Participation

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. enters its final day of bidding on Wednesday, with investors continuing to evaluate the issue amid the company's growth prospects. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Monday, is being offered at a price band of Rs 50-53 per equity share.

The initial public offering of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd received 19.31 times subscription on Tuesday, the second day of bidding.

The Rs 135.73-crore IPO received bids for 35,03,60,509 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

The quota for retail investors was subscribed 27.22 times, while that of non institutional investors 24.54 times. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 62% subscription.

The initial public offer of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd was subscribed 7.74 times on the first day of share sale on Monday.

The Maharashtra-based company has revised its IPO size by trimming the fresh issue to Rs 60 crore from Rs 70 crore earlier. It has increased the offer-for-sale (OFS) component to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares earlier, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

New Berry Capitals Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO.

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. IPO has been booked 30.45 times as of Day 3 at 11:50 am. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.68 times

Non Institutional Investors: 42.54 times

Retail Individual Investors: 41.44 times

Employee Reserved: times

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. IPO GMP

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO last GMP is Rs 38 as of Aug 26, 2026 11:45 am. With the upper price band of Rs 53, the estimated listing price is Rs 91. The expected percentage gain per share is 71.70%, as per Investorgain.

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. Financials

Hy-Tech Engineers has proposed to utilise Rs 29.96 crore from the net proceeds towards procurement of machinery and equipment for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I, and Rs 16 crore will be used for repayment of loans. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Hy-Tech Engineers operates on a business-to-business model across both domestic and international markets, catering to original equipment manufacturers and other industrial customers. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 1.

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