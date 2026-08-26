Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bollywood-Backed Wedding Fashion Retailer Purple Style Labs To Sell Shares In IPO

The multibrand luxury fashion retailer backed by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan plans to sell as much as 6.8 billion rupees

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Bollywood-Backed Wedding Fashion Retailer Purple Style Labs To Sell Shares In IPO
Image source: Bloomberg

Purple Style Labs, the operator of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, will sell shares in an initial public offering in India next week, seeking to tap the demand for elaborate weddings and occasion wear in the world's most populous nation.

The multibrand luxury fashion retailer backed by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan plans to sell as much as 6.8 billion rupees ($71.3 million) of new shares in the IPO, according to its prospectus. The shares will be sold in a price range of 546 rupees to 575 rupees apiece. 

Purple Style has built its business around India's appetite for big fat weddings and occasion wear, selling designer clothing and accessories online and through stores from New Delhi and Mumbai to New York. India's wedding and occasion-wear market is expected to nearly double to $36 billion by 2030, according to research by 1Lattice. 

The IPO, which will be open for subscription Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, will test investor appetite for a luxury retailer trying to turn India's wedding spending into repeatable growth, as branded designers compete with a still-fragmented market of boutiques and independent sellers.

Indian investment banks Axis Capital and IIFL Capital are managing the share sale.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Karnataka Shocker: Six Bodies Found Floating In Bhutnal Lake

Karnataka Shocker: Six Bodies Found Floating In Bhutnal Lake

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com