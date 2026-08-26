Big DRI Action At Pune Railway Station: Woman Arrested With Suspected Narcotics Worth Rs 3.41 Crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman passenger at Pune Railway Junction after allegedly recovering suspected narcotics valued at around Rs 3.41 crore from her luggage.

NDTV reported that DRI's Pune Zonal Unit acted on specific intelligence and intercepted the woman at the railway station in the early hours of Tuesday, August 25. The woman had reportedly travelled to Pune from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi.

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During a search of her luggage, DRI officials allegedly found 2,532 grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be Amphetamine, NDTV reported. The officials also recovered 878 grams of tablets suspected to be MDMA from her bag. The combined estimated value of the suspected narcotics was put at approximately Rs 3.41 crore.

The suspected narcotics substances were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The woman was subsequently arrested by the DRI in connection with the alleged possession and transportation of the substances.

The DRI has launched an investigation to establish the source of the suspected narcotics and determine where they were intended to be delivered, NDTV reported.

Investigators are also working to identify other people who may have been involved in the suspected drug-trafficking network.

The case remains under investigation, and the substances recovered from the passenger have been described as suspected Amphetamine and MDMA pending further examination and confirmation by authorities, as reported by NDTV.

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