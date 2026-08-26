Karnataka Shocker: Six Bodies Found Floating In Bhutnal Lake

Six bodies were recovered from Bhutnal Lake in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Wednesday, with police yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The deceased included four women and two boys, said a PTI report. Their identities had not been established at the time of reporting, added the report, citing the police.

The bodies were spotted floating close to the edge of the lake, following which police and fire and emergency services personnel reached the location and recovered them, NDTV reported.

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The police are investigating several possibilities, including accidental drowning and suicide, said the PTI report. Officials stated that "there is a suspicion that the victims might have slipped and fallen into the lake while coming to see it."

Vijayapura City Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagaraj, Adarsh Police Station PSI Sitaram Lamani and other police personnel visited the spot and initiated an investigation, said NDTV.

The police are also trying to trace the relatives of the victims.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues, while authorities work to identify the deceased and determine what led to their deaths.

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