Skyways Air Services IPO Day 3: Subscription Hits 3.4x Led By Strong Retail, NII Demand

Skyways Air Services Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 131-138 per share, entered its third and final day of subscription on Wednesday.

The initial share sale of air freight forwarding and logistics firm Skyways Air Services Ltd received 2.46 times subscription on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The company's IPO received bids for 7,26,29,400 shares against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, as per details available with the NSE.

The portion for retail investors was subscribed 3.53 times, and the category for non-institutional investors received 2.57 times subscription. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 47%.

The initial public offering of Skyways Air Services Ltd was subscribed 1.16 times on the first day of bidding on Monday.

Skyways Air Services Ltd. had previously raised Rs 174.5 crore from anchor investors. The IPO (Initial Public Offer) comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.89 crore shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 1.33 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Skyways Air Services Ltd. IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Skyways Air Services Ltd. IPO has been booked 3.40 times as of Day 3 at 11:50 am. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.48 times

Non Institutional Investors: 3.86 times

Retail Individual Investors: 4.87 times

Employee Reserved: 0 times

Skyways Air Services Ltd. IPO GMP

Skyways Air IPO last GMP is Rs 29 as of Aug 26, 2026 11:45 am. With the upper price band of Rs 138.00, Skyways Air IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 167. The expected percentage gain per share is 21.01%.

Skyways Air Services Ltd. Financials

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings, funding incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Incorporated in 1984, Skyways Air Services operates in air and ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs broking, and express cargo and parcel delivery.

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