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Toxic X Reviews: From 'Pure Madness' To 'Big Disappointment', Yash's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

While many viewers have praised Yash's performance, action sequences, visuals and climax in 'Toxic', others have criticised the film's pacing, long runtime and screenplay.

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Toxic X Reviews: From 'Pure Madness' To 'Big Disappointment', Yash's Film Gets Mixed Reactions
Toxic is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, following a man's rise in the world of crime.
Geetu Mohandas/X

After months of anticipation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally in theatres, and the early reactions are sharply divided. While many viewers have praised Yash's performance, action sequences, visuals and climax, others have criticised the film's pacing, long runtime and screenplay. Here's a look at what X users are saying about Yash's latest film.

Netizen's Reactions

Many viewers have responded positively to Toxic, praising Yash's screen presence, action sequences, visuals and performance. The climax and emotional moments have also stood out for many, with some calling the film “dark, raw and unforgettable,” though a few had mixed reactions to the overall experience.

Howevere, some viewers found Toxic disappointing, pointing to its slow pacing, lengthy runtime and uneven screenplay. While Yash's performance and the visuals received praise, others felt the film only comes together in the climax, which one viewer called its “saving grace.”

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

More About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, following a man's rise in the world of crime. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast.

Shot in Kannada and English and released in multiple Indian languages, the 3-hour-and-14-minute film is packed with action and drama.

With more shows being screened, it remains to be seen how Toxic performs and whether the reactions on X turn into strong word of mouth.

ALSO READ: Toxic Release: Fans Burst Firecrackers Outside Theatre In Shivamogga As Yash-Starrer Hits Screens

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