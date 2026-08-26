Toxic X Reviews: From 'Pure Madness' To 'Big Disappointment', Yash's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

After months of anticipation, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally in theatres, and the early reactions are sharply divided. While many viewers have praised Yash's performance, action sequences, visuals and climax, others have criticised the film's pacing, long runtime and screenplay. Here's a look at what X users are saying about Yash's latest film.
Netizen's Reactions
Many viewers have responded positively to Toxic, praising Yash's screen presence, action sequences, visuals and performance. The climax and emotional moments have also stood out for many, with some calling the film “dark, raw and unforgettable,” though a few had mixed reactions to the overall experience.
Done with #TOXIC ????— bhairava ???? (@Bhairava_1) August 26, 2026
Screen presence ???? Yash acting peak????
RSY BGM ????Nayanthara fights ????
Kiara performance bangundi ????????
Movie chala bangundi ???? ???? kgf 2 taravata mass comeback echadu ???????? ???????? #TOXICReview #Yash pic.twitter.com/a5V5ZmRTxX
Dark, raw and unforgettable. Yash's presence in TOXIC is on another level a visual and sonic beast that demands the big screen experience. Pure madness ???????? 4/5#Yash #ToxicTheMovie— Badava_Rascal (@Badavaa_Rascal) August 26, 2026
#Toxic is MINDBLOWING ????????— Arun (@KfiTalks) August 26, 2026
it's beyond reviews and reviewers.
It's a fantastic psychological thriller.
Guys, you are not ready to watch this!
Last 45 mins is truly next level stuff!!!#Toxicthemovie
#Toxic has Everything You Want in a Gangster Movie, Action, Drama, Emotions and a Story that Keeps You interested.— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) August 26, 2026
The Visuals and Cinematography are also a Big Highlight ????. Yash is simply too good and Steals the Show.
You can clearly see the Hard Work of four Years on… pic.twitter.com/q1YruQy61z
Climax twist crazzzyyy ????— Aadharamos (@aadharamos) August 26, 2026
Not your regular commercial mass masala movie .
Come with open minded and enjoy the show.
Visuals are top notch ????
Yash acting in climax peak guru #Toxic #ToxicTheMovie
Yash Screen Presence ????— PawanKalyan Devotee || #OG2 (@SidduOfficial) August 26, 2026
Kiara Advani Acting ????????
Music Okay Okay.. ????
Rich Production Values ????
Okasari Aithe Chudocchu ???????? .#Toxic - 2.25/5
You will get your entire money's worth just by this ticket character. I have never seen yash act this brilliantly. #toxic is a one time watch, but definitely to be experienced in theatres. some parts of the movie are too brilliant. lesser car blasts and guns from next time pls ????????— Homelander (Kannadiga) (@sir_homelander) August 26, 2026
Defenetly not for children's ????— Movie Club ???? (@Movieclub999) August 26, 2026
Ah fight sequences ????????
Yash's Screen presence ????????
Cinematography and Bgm ✌️
Go for it ????????#TOXIC pic.twitter.com/Md2bddJoNE
???? #TOXIC FIRST HALF — IMPRESSIVE!— BollyHUB (@Samirmaske303) August 26, 2026
The character buildup works, the brother-sister emotions land hard, and the dialogues have real punch. ????????
And then there's #Yash — the swag, screen presence and action sequences are absolutely TERRIFIC! ????????#ToxicTheMovie #Yash pic.twitter.com/i0KllEU7MT
If your heart is weak watch carefully ????#Toxic ???? https://t.co/GOsROJmS1z pic.twitter.com/Yl9tmWr49z— ప్రశాంత్_???????????? ???? (@Powerstar0609) August 26, 2026
Howevere, some viewers found Toxic disappointing, pointing to its slow pacing, lengthy runtime and uneven screenplay. While Yash's performance and the visuals received praise, others felt the film only comes together in the climax, which one viewer called its “saving grace.”
#Toxic – 2nd Half Big Disappointment— Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) August 26, 2026
Even though the interval block was good, the 2nd half that followed felt a bit slow and made the runtime feel too long. Two new characters were introduced in the second half, and both their looks and performances were good.#RukminiVasanth's…
Toxic – A Quick Review ⭐⭐ (2/5)— TrustFact (@TrustFactON) August 26, 2026
A costly mistake for @TheNameIsYash
A complete one man show, power packed acting carrying the entire film on his shoulders. Visuals top notch, cinematography at its peak.
But that's where the good news ends.
The screenplay lapses badly,
no… pic.twitter.com/o9XH0xuYMb
#Toxic INTERVAL: Stretched, shoddy and uneven. This is what the entire first half is. #Yash gets a larger than life presentation, but the screenplay is extremely slow and the story moves at a really slow pace. Disappointing. ????????#Nayanthara and #KiaraAdvani have a really good… pic.twitter.com/4MNYqJeENU— Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) August 26, 2026
Climax is the only thing you can watch. It was well written, shot and executed. Rest is scarp#Toxic— Arudhyna Rakam (@ArudhynaRakam) August 26, 2026
Toxic — not a movie, just a 3-hour headache. ????— GK (@GopiAmarad69464) August 26, 2026
Story is missing, logic is on leave, screenplay is lost.
Worst experience. Even the interval couldn't save it. ????????#Toxic #ToxicMovie #MovieReview
ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know
More About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, following a man's rise in the world of crime. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast.
Shot in Kannada and English and released in multiple Indian languages, the 3-hour-and-14-minute film is packed with action and drama.
With more shows being screened, it remains to be seen how Toxic performs and whether the reactions on X turn into strong word of mouth.
ALSO READ: Toxic Release: Fans Burst Firecrackers Outside Theatre In Shivamogga As Yash-Starrer Hits Screens
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