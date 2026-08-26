Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Who Will Become Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6, the excitement around the new season has already begun. Even before the show starts, fans have been given the chance to choose one contestant.

In a new promo, Salman Khan introduced ‘Fans Ka Faisla', where viewers can vote for either Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill. The contestant with more votes will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The same concept was used last season, when viewers voted between Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Mridul won the vote and entered the house, while Shehbaz later came in as a wildcard contestant.

Who Are Rhiya Ahir And Love Gill?

Rhiya Ahir, 27, is a Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur. She recently became widely known after videos and photos of her standing in front of a police van during Cockroach Janata Party protests in Mumbai went viral.

Speaking to Gulf News, Rhiya said, “I'm simply just the girl in front of the van. I'm just a voice, a little helping hand who lent her voice in this beautiful, big movement.” She has also appeared in music videos, including Dilbara, and runs her own handcrafted apparel label, Rhiyasat.

Love Gill, 29, is a Punjabi actor and model from Amritsar. She started her career as a model and appeared in Karan Aujla's music video Facts. She later made her television debut with Tu Patang Main Dor and has also worked in Punjabi films, like Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan, Haterz.

Rhiya And Love On Bigg Boss 20

In a statement about Fans Ka Faisla, Rhiya said she is “not someone who backs down under pressure or sugar-coats the truth” and is ready to bring her strong opinions and competitive spirit into the Bigg Boss 20 house if chosen by viewers.

Speaking about the fan vote, Love said, “To have my entry into the house decided directly by the viewers is the ultimate ‘Extra Jeevan Daan' for my journey before the show even kicks off.”

Love also promised to bring her “unfiltered energy, honesty, and Punjabi grit” to Bigg Boss 20, adding that she is not someone who plans to play it safe.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Is Here! Salman Khan Reveals Game-Changing 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Twist

Bigg Boss 20: What's New?

This season is reportedly set around an Old vs New theme, bringing together new celebrity contestants and some familiar faces from previous seasons. The show will also introduce the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan' twist, giving contestants an additional chance in the game.

While the complete contestant list is yet to be officially announced, Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill are now competing for one confirmed spot, with fans deciding who enters the house.

The winner is expected to be announced during the grand premiere on September 6, when Bigg Boss 20 begins on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10.30 PM. Voting is open on the JioHotstar app until September 2.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: From Ridhima Gupta To Faisal Shaikh, What We Know About The Rumoured Line-Up

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