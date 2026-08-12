Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Is Here! Salman Khan Reveals Game-Changing 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Twist

Finally, the wait is over for Bigg Boss fans. The makers of the popular Indian reality TV series have released the first teaser of the new season, giving fans a look at what to expect. Salman Khan is back as the host, and the trailer hints at a brand-new game twist that hasn't been seen before, making the new season even more exciting inside the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan Reveals The 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Twist

The latest trailer introduces the biggest surprise of Bigg Boss 20 - a concept called 'Extra Jeevan Daan.' The video starts with two people in a tough showdown, and Salman steps in to stop the fight.

He says, "Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan...Extra Jeevan Daan," and ends the trailer with his usual "Tathas-two" style. The announcement shows a major change in how the game is played, but the creators have not given away all the details yet.

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What Does 'Extra Jeevan Daan' Mean?

The trailer shows that each contestant will get an extra chance during the competition. But the show hasn't shared when this chance can be used or what the rules are.

The mystery surrounding the twist indicates that housemates may have to carefully decide the right moment to use their extra chance, making strategy even more important this season

Salman Khan Hints At Bigger Surprises

Speaking about the new format, Salman Khan suggested that the twist is much more complicated than it seems. He explained, "Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. 'Jeevan Daan' sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega."

His words suggest that the new advantage might come with some unexpected conditions, adding more suspense for contestants once they're inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on Sept. 6. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV. With the trailer leaving fans curious about the 'Extra Jeevan Daan' concept, viewers will have to tune in to discover how this game-changing twist reshapes the competition.

Watch Trailer Here:



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