Kangana Ranaut Slams Naseeruddin Shah Over Silence On Jharkhand Student Protests

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has responded to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks questioning Bollywood's silence on the student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Ranaut questioned Shah's own silence over the protests in Jharkhand and also took a swipe at his earlier “dog” remark.

Kangana Targets Shah​

The exchange comes amid protests by job aspirants near the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

Shah had earlier spoken about the lack of support from top Bollywood actors for student protests in Delhi last month. He said, “They'll do it when their conscience tells them to. There's a saying: a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark.”

Kangana responded on Instagram Stories after sharing a comment by actor Piyush Mishra, who had questioned Shah about not speaking up on the Jharkhand protests.

In her post, Kangana said she was proud to stand up for the country she lives in and support it. She also accused Shah of benefiting from India while allegedly siding with a neighbouring country.

She later added, “PS In today's time it is a compliment to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I rather be a dog than a lomdi (wolf) like Naseeruddin.”

Protests In Jharkhand​​

The controversy comes after job aspirants gathered near the Jharkhand Assembly to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The situation turned tense, with police using water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge, according to officials.

Several protesters and four policemen were injured in the clash. The incident has since become a political issue, with BJP MPs accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to act against the Jharkhand government.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Police Resort To Lathi Charge To Control Crowd Amid JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Protest - Video

Kangana also raised the matter in Parliament and sought answers over the alleged treatment of the protesting students.

“First of all, look at what is happening in Jharkhand. The children are being subjected to atrocities. They have been beaten very brutally. Water cannons and tear gas are being used against them. We are demanding answers on this,” she said.

Kangana Changes Her Gen Z Stand

The latest remarks come days after Kangana changed her tone on Gen Z protests. She had earlier called Gen Z a “generation gutter”.

Speaking outside Parliament, she also said she was happy to see young people embracing Indian culture and identity, while praising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

ALSO READ: 'Gutter, Ugly, Corrupt': Kangana Ranaut Attacks GenZ 'Westernised' Indian Women Amid Protests

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