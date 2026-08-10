Jharkhand: Police Resort To Lathi Charge To Control Crowd Amid JPSC-JSSC Aspirants' Protest - Video

Tensions escalated in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Monday as JPSC and JSSC aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations. The protest entered its 17th day on Monday with the police resorting to force and lathi charge in order to control the crowd, as seen in visuals shared by ANI.

The students had announced a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" after several rounds of talks with the Jharkhand government failed to resolve their principal demands. The march began from the Old Assembly premises/ Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium area and was directed towards the new Assembly complex.

According to The Times of India, students breached multiple layers of barricading, following which the police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

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The administration had significantly strengthened security around the Assembly ahead of the protest, with additional personnel and multiple layers of barricading deployed to prevent the demonstrators from entering restricted areas, the TOI report said. The report stated that barbed wire fencing was also installed at several points as authorities prepared for the planned Assembly march.

The agitation is centred on allegations of irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Committee (JSSC), with protesting students demanding an independent investigation into the alleged discrepancies.

The protestors have particularly insisted on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and have demanded action against those found responsible of wrongdoing.

The state government has maintained that several demands raised by the students have already been addressed and has proposed investigations through state agencies, TOI stated.

The government has also announced measures including a fast-track mechanism in connection with the examination controversy, it added.

The protests continued despite the resignation of three JPSC members — Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed — amid the controversy.

Student leaders have repeatedly described the Assembly march as peaceful and constitutional. Student leader Ravindra Paswan urged protestors to maintain peace and follow constitutional norms.

Student leader Devendra Nath Manto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, also joined the Assembly march despite his deteriorating health. The TOI report stated that he had lost around 10.5 kg and joined the march in an ambulance.

The continuing confrontation marks a fresh escalation in the weeks long dispute between the protesting aspirants and the Jharkhand government.

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