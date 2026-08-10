JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students Break Police Barricades, March Towards Jharkhand Assembly

Student protesters in Jharkhand on Monday broke through police barricades near the Old Assembly building in Ranchi and marched towards the New Assembly building as part of their ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao' protest.

The agitation, which entered its 17th day, is being held over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The protesters are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and JSSC-CGL examination, along with an independent probe into the alleged irregularities by the CBI or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

In an ANI video, student protestors can be seen carrying the Indian flag and flowers in their hands and breaking through police barricades near the Old Assembly building.

The protesters also criticised the administration for imposing strict security measures and alleged that authorities were attempting to prevent them from reaching the Assembly, as per PTI report.

The students had warned the government on Friday that they would march towards the state Assembly on August 10 if their demands were not addressed by Sunday. A 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch subsequently held talks with the Jharkhand government on Friday evening.

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A leader of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch said after the meeting that the talks were held in a "positive atmosphere" and the government had assured them that their demands would be considered. However, the protesters decided to continue their agitation until their key demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, are met, PTI reported.

Security was tightened across Ranchi ahead of the march. Authorities have installed razor fencing along parts of the route near Jagannath Temple, while Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) remains in force within a 750-metre radius of the state Assembly, according to PTI.

Efforts to end the agitation through talks have failed, with student leaders insisting on a CBI investigation. The state government, meanwhile, proposed an ED probe, a fast-track court and filing of chargesheets within 90 days in cases linked to the alleged exam irregularities.

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