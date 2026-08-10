Stray Dog Scare At Kalyan Railway Station: 12-15 People Bitten, Several Severely Injured

A stray dog created panic at Kalyan railway station on Sunday, biting 12 to 15 commuters and railway passengers over the course of the morning, with several of them left seriously injured.

Visuals from Rukmini Bai Hospital showed a queue of injured men waiting inside the ward for treatment, some with bandages and medical papers in hand, as hospital staff attended to them one after another at a counter.

The dog reportedly targeted office-goers and travellers passing through the station premises, launching a series of sudden attacks that left commuters frightened and bleeding. Many of the injured abandoned their commute to work and headed straight to the hospital for treatment, NDTV reported.

The incident marks the second such attack in the Kalyan area after a stray dog in the Khadakpada locality bit more than 130 people, an episode that had already left residents on edge.

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The back-to-back attacks have triggered widespread fear and anger among local residents and daily commuters, with citizens now demanding that the municipal administration take immediate and concrete action to control stray and aggressive dogs roaming in the city, according to the report.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the animal involved in the railway station attack has been captured.

Meanwhile, civic bodies are facing mounting pressure to step up sterilisation and containment drives as complaints of stray dog attacks continue to surface across the city.

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