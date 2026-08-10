"My Biggest Mistake Was": Reddit User Shares A Lesson He Learnt After His Salary Nearly Tripled

A Reddit post about the downside of sharing one's salary has sparked a conversation about financial boundaries, with one salaried professional describing how a pay hike gradually turned him into the go-to lender for friends and extended family.

The user said lending money was never an issue early in his career. Earning Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 a month, he regularly saved 30-50% of his income and occasionally helped friends or cousins with small loans. Since the money almost always came back, he never viewed it as a financial burden.

Asking users to learn from his mistake, the user wrote on Reddit, “Don't tell people your actual salary unless you absolutely have to. I made that mistake, and over time I unknowingly became the emergency fund for my friends and extended family.”

He further revealed that he was a good saver from the beginning of his career. At the time, he would occasionally lend Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 or Rs 25,000 to friends and cousins. Since most borrowers returned the money within days or a month, he never considered it a serious financial problem.

"Don't tell people your actual salary unless you absolutely have to. I made that mistake, and over time I unknowingly became the emergency fund for my friends and extended family," he wrote.

What Changed After His Salary Increased?

The user said things took a different turn after his salary nearly tripled. Around the same time, his income became widely known through his marriage biodata, exposing it to a much larger circle of relatives and acquaintances.

Soon, requests for financial help became a regular occurrence. One relative needed money to clear a credit card bill, another sought help with an EMI, while others cited delayed salaries or temporary cash shortages.

Because borrowers generally repaid him on time, he continued saying yes. But gradually, he realised there was almost always someone borrowing from him.

The Problem Wasn't Non-Payment

According to the user, the issue wasn't that people failed to return the money. Instead, lending had become a revolving cycle.

At any given point, nearly Rs 1.5 lakh of his savings was with someone else. As soon as one borrower repaid a loan, another would reach out for financial help.

That, he said, made him realise he had become the first person friends and relatives thought of whenever they ran short of cash.

Not Every Cash Crunch Is An Emergency

The experience also changed how he viewed many of the requests. This also ensures how we all can take a lesson and reflect on our spending.

While some situations were genuine emergencies, he felt several were the result of poor financial planning rather than unexpected hardship. Expensive phones bought on EMIs, credit card bills, vacations, weekend outings and the absence of emergency savings were recurring reasons people gave while asking to borrow money.

Repeatedly stepping in, he wrote, wasn't solving the underlying problem. In many cases, it simply allowed the cycle of spending, borrowing and repayment to continue.

The Hardest Lesson: Learning To Say No

Turning people down, he admitted, proved far more difficult than lending the money.

"Once people know you're earning well, Rs 10k or Rs 15k doesn't seem like much to them. They don't think about your own responsibilities, investments or financial goals. They only see your salary."

The user said some friends and relatives were unhappy after he began refusing requests, believing he had changed after earning more.

Looking back, he said he still helps during genuine emergencies but no longer wants to become the default lender for someone else's monthly expenses. His takeaway was simple: while helping others is important, setting financial boundaries can be just as essential as building wealth.

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