House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale X Review: Fans Praise 'Spectacular' Tumbleton Battle, Call Ending Underwhelming

House Of The Dragon Season 3 has finally come to an end, with the finale airing in India on August 10. The season closed with the Battle of Tumbleton, major deaths, shocking betrayals and a dramatic turn for Rhaenyra.
The episode quickly sparked discussions on X, with fans praising its action, dragon battles, performances, visuals and emotional moments, with some finding the ending underwhelming and criticising Rhaenyra's character arc and deviations from the source material.
Here's what fans on X had to say:
No Spoilers wow. Great Season Finale of House of The Dragon. Season 3 Episode 8 was so good one of the best hours of tv this year. Lots went down many lives lost. The characters well played well acted and the visual effects , sound effects & music top notch 9/10 #HouseofTheDragon pic.twitter.com/MPEfUyTlvC— Kenny Kraly Jr. (@kennykraly) August 10, 2026
Whoaaa, what a fantastic, stressful and beautiful finale. The fourth and final season will be so epic, I'm more than happy to wait 3 years for this! I love my silky little dragon show so much. https://t.co/0IXUhGYMKY— ⛥???????????????????? (@AidmarMermaid) August 10, 2026
Chills ???????? pic.twitter.com/h0FqlRkC8e— House of the Dragon News (@HOTDNewsHBO) August 10, 2026
The greatest scene in the history of House of Dragon: the moment Rhaenyra and Illust realize Helena is dead ????#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/mc5Uep97U2— Zaid ???????? (@57bx_) August 10, 2026
The only person that actually enjoyed season three of House of the Dragon, He really lived his best life and went out like a champ. I cheered every scene he was in. pic.twitter.com/rWKMXtjpt7— 2???????????????? (@KachySZN) August 10, 2026
House of the Dragon Season 3 finale episode - Absolutely Epic. Absolutely Insane. Spectacular!!????????????????— Naman Soni (@nomadicnaman) August 10, 2026
Can't wait to watch what they will cook in season 4. Hope it follows the end mentioned in the book.
House of the dragon season 3 finale was a good one ???????? Hopefully the next season doesn't come out a million years later so I still want to watch it ????— Melissa (@itsmwong) August 10, 2026
Viewers highlighted its darker tone, twists, emotional impact and grand scale, while Rhaenyra's increasingly ruthless journey also drew attention. One fan said the finale left them with “chills,” while another praised its surprises for book readers.
Wow. Great Season Finale of House of The Dragon. Season 3 Episode 8 was so good one of the best hours of tv this year. Lots went down many lives lost. The characters well played well acted and the visual effects , sound effects & music top notch 9/10 #HouseofTheDragon pic.twitter.com/dVJscOPY6C— Kenny Kraly Jr. (@kennykraly) August 10, 2026
I don't ever think I have watched a later season and appreciated the season before it more.— Noir (@Noir_G0ddess) August 10, 2026
Those seasons finale of House of the Dragon was so good I got chills at the end scene.
Chills are good
House of the Dragon season 3 finale was awesome. It had a lot of expectation-subversion for book-readers, exactly like Game of Thrones.— Tarun Raju (@btarunr) August 10, 2026
> Rhaenyra was written to be exactly like this
> Ulf's arc is complete, he turns on both the Blacks and the Greens, and decides he will become… https://t.co/s4dujNUQa2
house of the dragon s3 episode 8 is a 9/10. this show suffers from being 8 episodes a season and 2 years wait in between them but finally the show went back to what it's always been, darker themes and a grand finale— ???????????? 尊 (@vidalimon) August 10, 2026
One of the most disturbing and thrilling stories of House of the Dragon S3 has been Rhaenyra's well-tracked descent into madness (or madness-adjacent). I imagine this is how Daenerys's story would've gone had GOT's final season hadn't been…well, what it was. pic.twitter.com/KFTrAOwSRC— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) August 10, 2026
Some viewers criticised the finale for its narrative choices, particularly the changes to the Battle of Tumbleton and what they felt was a rushed shift in Rhaenyra's character. Book readers also questioned several deviations from the source material. Still, the episode earned praise for its performances and spectacle, with one fan calling the Tumbleton battle “excellent.”
Just got done watching the season finale of house of the dragon and the writers definitely change the story during the battle of Tumbleton. Where Daemon leads the charge which he's not even there in the books. Ulf still betrays the blacks but then burns the Hightower army too.— Jon Snow (@TheWhiteWolve28) August 10, 2026
The “House of the Dragon” Season 3 finale has repeated one of “Game of Thrones'” biggest mistakes Rhaenyra's transformation into an antagonist feels too abrupt.— FRESH Movie Trailers (@FTZNews1) August 10, 2026
Her downfall has been building through loss, paranoia, belief in her own destiny and increasingly cruel decisions,… pic.twitter.com/DL8HWVF96T
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON remains the most frustrating show on TV. Excellent performances and undeniable spectacle clash with some truly baffling narrative choices. Gwayne Hightower has more plot armor than even Arya Stark herself. The show will have a lot less panache without Ormund pic.twitter.com/G5NMAyEFMi— David S. Caballero (@DavidSCaballer2) August 10, 2026
House of the Dragon is a mediocre show after the superb first season, but the Battle of Tumbleton on tonight's finale was excellent.— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 10, 2026
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House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happened In The Finale?
SPOILER AHEAD! The following section reveals major plot points, deaths and the ending of House Of The Dragon Season 3.
The finale focuses on the Battle of Tumbleton, where Daemon leads Rhaenyra's army against Ormund Hightower's forces. The battle takes a major turn when Ulf the White betrays both sides and uses Silverwing to burn the battlefield.
Ormund Hightower and Roderick Dustin are killed, while Daeron's fate is left unclear. Elsewhere, Helaena dies after jumping from a window following her imprisonment and growing distress. Meanwhile, Aegon II reunites with Aemond and the two plan to take back the Iron Throne.
Rhaenyra's Dark Turn And The Final Scene
After learning that Aegon is still alive with Sunfyre, Rhaenyra orders Ser Alyn to kill the High Septon after he refuses to recognise her as queen. She then tells the people about Aegon's Dream and claims she is the chosen saviour of Westeros. Rhaenyra also sends Mysaria away, but she escapes, possibly setting up another threat.
In the final scene, Rhaenyra finds Helaena's finished tapestry, which appears to show Helaena's death and hints at Rhaenyra's own future surrounded by fire and blood. Rhaenyra looks over King's Landing before closing the window and leaving the room in darkness, suggesting that darker days are ahead.
What Next?
With Season 3 now finished, fans will have to wait for Season 4 to find out what happens next in the Targaryen war.
ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8?
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