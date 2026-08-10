House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale X Review: Fans Praise 'Spectacular' Tumbleton Battle, Call Ending Underwhelming

House Of The Dragon Season 3 has finally come to an end, with the finale airing in India on August 10. The season closed with the Battle of Tumbleton, major deaths, shocking betrayals and a dramatic turn for Rhaenyra.

The episode quickly sparked discussions on X, with fans praising its action, dragon battles, performances, visuals and emotional moments, with some finding the ending underwhelming and criticising Rhaenyra's character arc and deviations from the source material.

Here's what fans on X had to say:

Viewers highlighted its darker tone, twists, emotional impact and grand scale, while Rhaenyra's increasingly ruthless journey also drew attention. One fan said the finale left them with “chills,” while another praised its surprises for book readers.

Some viewers criticised the finale for its narrative choices, particularly the changes to the Battle of Tumbleton and what they felt was a rushed shift in Rhaenyra's character. Book readers also questioned several deviations from the source material. Still, the episode earned praise for its performances and spectacle, with one fan calling the Tumbleton battle “excellent.”

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House Of The Dragon Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happened In The Finale?

SPOILER AHEAD! The following section reveals major plot points, deaths and the ending of House Of The Dragon Season 3.

The finale focuses on the Battle of Tumbleton, where Daemon leads Rhaenyra's army against Ormund Hightower's forces. The battle takes a major turn when Ulf the White betrays both sides and uses Silverwing to burn the battlefield.

Ormund Hightower and Roderick Dustin are killed, while Daeron's fate is left unclear. Elsewhere, Helaena dies after jumping from a window following her imprisonment and growing distress. Meanwhile, Aegon II reunites with Aemond and the two plan to take back the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra's Dark Turn And The Final Scene

After learning that Aegon is still alive with Sunfyre, Rhaenyra orders Ser Alyn to kill the High Septon after he refuses to recognise her as queen. She then tells the people about Aegon's Dream and claims she is the chosen saviour of Westeros. Rhaenyra also sends Mysaria away, but she escapes, possibly setting up another threat.

In the final scene, Rhaenyra finds Helaena's finished tapestry, which appears to show Helaena's death and hints at Rhaenyra's own future surrounded by fire and blood. Rhaenyra looks over King's Landing before closing the window and leaving the room in darkness, suggesting that darker days are ahead.

What Next?

With Season 3 now finished, fans will have to wait for Season 4 to find out what happens next in the Targaryen war.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8?

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