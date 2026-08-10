Operation Safed Sagar X Reviews: Netflix's Kargil War Series Wins Praise, Viewers Call It 'Must-Watch'

Oni Sen's Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is winning hearts on social media. The Netflix series takes audiences into the 1999 Kargil War, following the Golden Arrows Squadron and the challenges faced by its pilots during high-altitude missions. The series quickly drew reactions online after its release, with many viewers calling it as a must-watch.
Operation Safed Sagar Teaser X Reviews
Early reactions on social media have largely been positive. Many viewers praised the series for its portrayal of the Kargil War, performances and emotional storytelling, with several describing it as a must-watch. A few, however, felt the visual effects could have been stronger.
Just finished watching OP Safed Sagar on Netflix.— ???????????????????????? (सौम्य)⋆˚????˖° (@Saumya12e) August 9, 2026
Sab log jaakar dekho, genuinely bahut acchi hai. VFX kahi thoda off lag sakta hai BUT overall it's just ????????
And that last scene… bhai RO DOGE ????
Uske baad bas PKMKB bolne ka mann karega. ????????❤️????
(Andi mandi sandi jo nahi dekha..… pic.twitter.com/sscl5c62co
"OPERATION SAFED SAGAR" on Netflix is a must-watch!— wohi rey (@OutspokenDesi) August 9, 2026
It literally exposed the relationship(disconnect) between the government & military of Pakistan.
Needless to say, the Indian Armed Forces are a force to be reckoned with, always and always. #OperationSafedSagar #Netflix
Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar on Netflix. It's a 6-part series, and I'd rate it 8/10. Definitely worth watching if you enjoy military action and patriotic dramas.— Modus Ty (@TyModus) August 9, 2026
Binge watched Operation Safed Sagar.— Kinjal Choudhary (@kinjal_gs) August 9, 2026
With Siddharth and Dia Mirza in the cast, I honestly expected just another leftist whitewashing of reality. But believe me, what a series!
It's incredibly gripping and remarkably close to reality. The series masterfully captures the complex…
Watched "Operation Safed Sagar" on Netflix all episodes in a single day. 6 episodes in total.— Shining Star (@ShineHamesha) August 9, 2026
A must watch. Brilliant storytelling, brilliant acting. First two episodes go a bit slow but it gets nailbiting interesting in third.
My only point of view difference with the makers…
Operation Safed Sagar(The Untold story of Kargil war) Awesome and a very proud web series for every Indian to say that "We are Proud Indians and India is our Pride".— நிஜாம்.லி (Nijam.L) (@nijaam_l) August 9, 2026
"The Real war and the real warriors
இந்தியாவும் தேசப்பற்றும் யார் அப்பன்வீட்டு சொத்தோ இல்ல ஒரு கட்சி சொத்தோ இல்ல
One viewer called it “awesome,” while another said the series was “truly moving” for showing the challenges and decisions faced by the Air Force during the Kargil War. Several users also praised the entire team, with one fan asking Netflix to bring more such stories.
Operation Safed Sagar is intense. Fighter was a casual movie with a little bit of everything.— असुविधा के लिए खेद है ???????? (@shotti_bolchi) August 9, 2026
Everyone shld watch Operation Safed Sagar.— Kandy (@YoungP41986) August 9, 2026
The challenges our Air Force faced during those difficult days. Seeing the struggles, the decisions they had to make, and how they adapted and overcame those challenges was truly moving.
A Huge respect to everyone who served. ????????????
Operation Safed Sagar....Is AWESOME....JUST AWESOME....— Aditya Kulkarni (@IAdityaKulkarni) August 9, 2026
@KushalSrivastav: Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar and was truly overwhelmed & mesmerised by the amazing series you & the entire team have created. Brilliant work…from the researchers to the technicians to the actors. KUDOS !!! @NetflixIndia: pls bring more like this— Abhinav Tandon (@_atandon) August 9, 2026
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Here are some reactions from viewers on X:
Binged Operation Safed Sagar & it left me with that rare mix of feelings...chills, a lump in my throat and an overwhelming sense of pride in being Indian????????????— A ⎊ The Workaholic Fangirl???????????? (@tony_loki_peter) August 9, 2026
What a beautiful yet powerful reminder of the courage & dedication of our armed forces... especially the Air Force???????????? pic.twitter.com/aS7O3DGisb
Operation Safed Sagar is a solid 10/10. Every actor delivered and Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was simply outstanding pic.twitter.com/vgzbq73Xbz— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) August 9, 2026
Just Finished watching on @netflix !!— ANVAYA (@Anvaya4u) August 9, 2026
Operation Safed Sagar ????????❤️
MUST MUST WATCH ...!!
To truly feel the essence of the #KargilWar......the courage, sacrifice, brotherhood and indomitable spirit of our soldiers...Operation Safed Sagar is an experience you shouldn't miss.
Some… pic.twitter.com/B74oc8s5C4
Binge watched operation safed sagar on Netflix - 10/10.— Ankit Bahuguna (@ankitbahuguna84) August 9, 2026
I wish this could come in 3d and 4dx. Based on true story of our Indian airforce golden arrows team during kargil war and so well made, it truly deserves all the attention. Best series for me in last 2-3 years.
Operation Safed Sagar is OUTSTANDING. It's one thing to depict the Indian Air Force (scale limitations, visual shortcomings) with such inspiration, but then to also have a steady hold over the subject matter, the little nuances of diplomacy during war time, small but effective… pic.twitter.com/Yo6ZFCTUYW— Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 9, 2026
Just saw “operation Safed sagar ”in one sentence i can say it s India‘s “top gun” meticulously made very detailed good paced full of patriotism and adrenaline rush. Lots of techincal terms used.— Nishit Bhatt (@NishitB99441772) August 9, 2026
About The Series
Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War follows the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron as its pilots take on dangerous high-altitude missions. Beyond the battlefield, the series also looks at their friendships, personal struggles, sacrifices and the impact of the war on their families.
The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Adil Hussain, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi, while Vinay Pathak and Manu Rishi Chadha portray Nawaz Sharif and Pervez Musharraf, respectively. The six-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix from August 7, 2026.
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