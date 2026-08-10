Operation Safed Sagar X Reviews: Netflix's Kargil War Series Wins Praise, Viewers Call It 'Must-Watch'

Oni Sen's Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is winning hearts on social media. The Netflix series takes audiences into the 1999 Kargil War, following the Golden Arrows Squadron and the challenges faced by its pilots during high-altitude missions. The series quickly drew reactions online after its release, with many viewers calling it as a must-watch.

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser X Reviews

Early reactions on social media have largely been positive. Many viewers praised the series for its portrayal of the Kargil War, performances and emotional storytelling, with several describing it as a must-watch. A few, however, felt the visual effects could have been stronger.

One viewer called it “awesome,” while another said the series was “truly moving” for showing the challenges and decisions faced by the Air Force during the Kargil War. Several users also praised the entire team, with one fan asking Netflix to bring more such stories.

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Here are some reactions from viewers on X:

About The Series

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War follows the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron as its pilots take on dangerous high-altitude missions. Beyond the battlefield, the series also looks at their friendships, personal struggles, sacrifices and the impact of the war on their families.

The cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Adil Hussain, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Amrita Bagchi, while Vinay Pathak and Manu Rishi Chadha portray Nawaz Sharif and Pervez Musharraf, respectively. The six-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix from August 7, 2026.

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