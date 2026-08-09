House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8?

The countdown to the House of the Dragon Season 3 finale has begun. Following a dramatic Episode 7 filled with betrayals, unexpected reunions and difficult choices and a jawdropping ending, the stage is set for an explosive finale that could reshape the Dance of the Dragons. Here's everything you need to know before Episode 8 arrives.

What Happened In Episode 7?

Episode 7 follows Rhaenyra as she struggles with doubts over her claim to the Iron Throne. After discovering Sheepstealer has a dragonrider, she confronts Daemon before sharing an intimate moment with Mysaria. A clash between Syrax, Caraxes, Seasmoke and Sheepstealer leaves the wild dragon badly injured.

At Harrenhal, Alicent secretly confronts Aemond, poisons his wine and escapes, leaving him unconscious. Elsewhere, Ormund captures Corlys Velaryon and tries to win Ulf to his side, while Daeron and Gwayne fear the coming battle.

The episode ends with Aegon choosing to stop running, only to be rescued when Sunfyre returns and burns the soldiers closing in on him and Tyland.

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What To Expect In Episode 8 - Finale?

The House of the Dragon Season 3 finale is expected to focus on the Battle of Tumbleton, with Ormund Hightower's alliance with Ulf giving the Greens a major advantage after Ulf's betrayal of Rhaenyra. Aegon, now reunited with Sunfyre, could rejoin the war and possibly head to Dragonstone, while Aemond may reunite with Vhagar after likely recovering from Alicent's poisoning.

The finale may also see Hugh's possible betrayal of Rhaenyra; Sabitha Frey attempt to seize Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra send Rhaena to search for Aegon the Younger and Viserys. Meanwhile, Corlys Velaryon is believed to still be alive despite his capture.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood - Out Now

Episode 2: Queen's Landing - Out Now

Episode 3: Rhaenyra Triumphant - Out Now

Episode 4: Tumbleton - Out Now

Episode 5: Unbowed and Unbent - Out Now

Episode 6: Faceless Men - Out Now

Episode 7: The Dragon in Winter - Out Now

Episode 8: August 9

Cast, Crew

Several key cast members include Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria are also among the key characters.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

When, Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the finale episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Episode 8 Preview Here:

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