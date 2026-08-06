Backrooms OTT Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch Hollywood Horror Blockbuster Online In India?

Backrooms is now set to reach a wider audience as it is making its digital debut following a successful theatrical run and emerging as one of the biggest horror hits of 2026.

Directed by Kane Parsons, the psychological horror thriller gained attention for its unsettling atmosphere, eerie visuals and unique concept inspired by the viral internet phenomenon, The Backrooms. Inspired by Parsons' popular YouTube analogue horror series and the internet-famous Backrooms creepypasta, the film expands the mysterious universe of endless yellow corridors and surreal spaces where reality begins to break down.

Cast Of Backrooms

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as Clark, while Renate Reinsve plays therapist Dr Mary Kline. The cast also features Mark Duplass as Async scientist Phil, Finn Bennett as Bobby Franklin, Lukita Maxwell as Kat Taylor, Avan Jogia as Async explorer Naren Warne, Krista Kosonen as Nora Kline and Robert Bobroczkyi as Pirate Clark.

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Backrooms Plot

The story follows Clark, a struggling furniture store owner who discovers a hidden doorway beneath his pirate-themed shop, Cap'n Clark's Ottoman Empire. The entrance leads him into the Backrooms, a mysterious maze of endless yellow hallways where the rules of reality no longer apply.

Trapped inside, Clark convinces his therapist, D Mary Kline, and his assistants, Bobby and Kat, to investigate. As they explore the unsettling dimension, they encounter terrifying entities and confront their deepest fears and past traumas, turning their search for answers into a desperate fight for survival.

Backrooms Box Office Collection

Despite being made on a modest budget, Backrooms became one of 2026's biggest box office surprises. The psychological horror film reportedly earned more than $360 million worldwide during its theatrical run. In India, the film collected approximately Rs 6.5-crore net and Rs 6.8-crore gross.

Backrooms OTT Release: Date, Time And Platform

Backrooms is set to premiere on Sony LIV on Friday.

Watch The Trailer Here

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