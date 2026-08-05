RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Guv Sanjay Malhotra-Led MPC Votes Unanimously Votes To Hold Repo Rate At 5.25%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee decision on Aug. 5, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC verdict on the benchmark repo rate, inflation-cum economic growth projections, and other related policy announcements. The RBI is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as policymakers assess whether higher energy costs from the renewed Middle East conflict spill over into broader inflation before raising borrowing costs.

The central bank's six-member repo-rate panel MPC, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is expected to leave the repurchase rate unchanged at 5.25%, according to all but one of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers are also likely to retain a neutral stance as inflation remains well within the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band. RBI Governor Malhotra will unveil the monetary policy verdict at 10:00 am. The MPC panel will also conduct a post-policy press conference at 12 noon.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of RBI Monetary Policy Review announcements on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.