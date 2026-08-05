From Nykaa To Marico: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q1 Ratings, Target Prices For 12 Stocks

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, BSE, Emami, Century Plyboards, Nykaa, Symphony, Motherson Wiring, Kansai Nerolac, NOCIL and Prince Pipes are likely to remain in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings and updated ratings and target prices.

The brokerage turned constructive on several names, raising target prices for DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, Century Plyboards and NOCIL, while maintaining a cautious stance on Nykaa, Kansai Nerolac and Prince Pipes.

ALSO READ: Marico Remains A Top Pick For Motilal Oswal After Robust Q1— Check Revised Target Price

HDFC Securities maintained a Buy rating on DLF and raised its target price to Rs 752 from Rs 709, citing improving earnings visibility, a strong launch pipeline and growing contribution from its rental business. The brokerage expects FY28 to be an inflection point as large projects begin contributing meaningfully to earnings.

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