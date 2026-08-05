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From Nykaa To Marico: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q1 Ratings, Target Prices For 12 Stocks

DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, BSE, Emami, Century Plyboards, Nykaa, Symphony, Motherson Wiring, Kansai Nerolac, NOCIL and Prince Pipes are likely to remain in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings and updated ratings and target prices.

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From Nykaa To Marico: Check HDFC Securities' Latest Q1 Ratings, Target Prices For 12 Stocks
HDFC Securities turned constructive on several names, raising target prices for DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, Century Plyboards and NOCIL.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
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Marico Ltd.
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DLF Ltd.
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Symphony Ltd.
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Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
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Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
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Nocil Ltd.
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Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
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Emami Ltd.
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Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
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Godrej Properties Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, BSE, Emami, Century Plyboards, Nykaa, Symphony, Motherson Wiring, Kansai Nerolac, NOCIL and Prince Pipes are likely to remain in focus after HDFC Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings and updated ratings and target prices.

The brokerage turned constructive on several names, raising target prices for DLF, Marico, Godrej Properties, Century Plyboards and NOCIL, while maintaining a cautious stance on Nykaa, Kansai Nerolac and Prince Pipes.

ALSO READ: Marico Remains A Top Pick For Motilal Oswal After Robust Q1— Check Revised Target Price

HDFC Securities maintained a Buy rating on DLF and raised its target price to Rs 752 from Rs 709, citing improving earnings visibility, a strong launch pipeline and growing contribution from its rental business. The brokerage expects FY28 to be an inflection point as large projects begin contributing meaningfully to earnings.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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