Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay's Film Holds Steady, Mints This Amount

Jana Nayagan continued its second-week run with the expected weekday decline on Tuesday. Despite the drop in collections, the Vijay-starrer crossed another major milestone by entering the Rs 180 crore India net club while maintaining a strong hold at the box office.

Day 13 Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 2.10 crore net from 3,967 shows across India on Day 13, registering a 45.5% drop from Monday's Rs 3.85 crore.

The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 181.55 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 211.74 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 13, taking its international gross to Rs 92 crore. As a result, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 303.74 crore.

Collections So Far

The Vijay-starrer opened with Rs 42.70 crore on July 23, followed by Rs 21.15 crore, Rs 28.90 crore and Rs 32 crore over the next three days. It then collected Rs 10.65 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 6.10 crore and Rs 4.05 crore, closing its first week with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 3.55 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.70 crore on Sunday. After collecting Rs 3.85 crore on Monday.

The Tamil version continued to dominate on Day 13, collecting Rs 1.80 crore with 21% overall occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 0.28 crore with 11% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.02 crore with 13% occupancy.

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About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a reported Rs 500 crore action drama and marks Vijay's final film before his full-time political career. The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and gradually emerges as a people's leader in the fight against corruption.

The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Released in theatres on July 23, 2026, Jana Nayagan continues to hold steady in its second week. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year, with collections continuing to rise both in India and overseas.

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