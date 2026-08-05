Marico's Stock Slides Over 3% Even As Q1 Net Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates

Marico Ltd.'s share price declined as much as 3.21% on Wednesday despite the FMCG giant posting an earnings beat on the previous day.

The company reported 25% year-on-year rise in its consolidated bottom-line to Rs 630 crore, driven by healthy volume growth across its India business, resilient international demand and improved operating margins.

The FMCG major's consolidated revenue rose 22.9% to Rs 3,957 crore during the quarter, nearing the Rs 4,000-crore mark, while EBITDA increased 25% to Rs 819 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 20.7% from 20.3% a year earlier.

The shares fell to a low of Rs 846.85. As of 9:41 a.m., the stock pared some losses to trade 1.5% lower at Rs 861.70.

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Marico Q1 FY27

Marico Ltd. reported a stronger-than-expected performance for the June quarter, with net profit rising 25% year-on-year to Rs 630 crore, driven by healthy volume growth across its India business, resilient international demand and improved operating margins.

The FMCG major's consolidated revenue rose 22.9% to Rs 3,957 crore during the quarter, nearing the Rs 4,000-crore mark, while EBITDA increased 25% to Rs 819 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 20.7% from 20.3% a year earlier.

ALSO READ: Marico's 'Boringly Consistent' Growth For Another Quarter Bags Jefferies Target Price Hike

Jefferies Hike TP

Jefferies has raised the price target for FMCG giant Marico Ltd. to Rs 1000 from Rs 960 after its strong first quarter earnings for the financial year 2027. The global brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, after calling Marico's growth "boringly consistent".

Jefferies said that Marico continues to deliver "best-in-class growth in revenue & profitability"

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