Stock Market Live: Nifty Little Changed, Sensex Off Day's High After RBI MPC Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%
The Nifty 50 was little changed at 24,615.75 after touching an intraday high of 24,677.60. The Sensex traded 0.45% higher at 78,779.74, retreating from the day's high of 79,055.38.
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Indian equity benchmarks pared their opening gains on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, as policymakers assessed risks from volatile energy prices and the Middle East conflict.
The Nifty 50 was little changed at 24,615.75 after touching an intraday high of 24,677.60. The Sensex traded 0.45% higher at 78,779.74, retreating from the day's high of 79,055.38.
The rupee strengthened by as much as 46 paise to 94.92 against the U.S. dollar following the policy announcement. In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security declined as much as three basis points to 6.77%.
The RBI's decision came as the central bank continued to monitor the impact of developments in the Middle East on energy costs and domestic inflation. The RBI governor said renewed escalation in the region had increased volatility in energy prices, even as supply-side pressures had eased since June.
The central bank also pointed to stronger domestic economic conditions. The governor said India's economy performed better than anticipated during the first quarter, while early corporate earnings for the period showed resilience.
Agriculture, however, remains an area of uncertainty. The RBI governor said prospects for the sector had become less certain because of developments surrounding the southwest monsoon.
Inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance range of 2% to 6%, although policymakers are watching for signs that higher energy costs could feed into prices across the broader economy.
Global Markets Provide Support
Asian equities traded higher on Wednesday, taking cues from another record-setting session on Wall Street as investors assessed prospects for an agreement between the United States and Iran that could restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.69%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 3.13% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.25%.
U.S. equities had extended their rally overnight after corporate earnings and comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supported sentiment. Bessent indicated that Washington and Tehran could be moving towards an understanding over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.8% and closed above 7,700 for the first time, setting another record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 900 points to also finish at a record high.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Flat, Sensex Off Day’s High After RBI Holds Rates
The Nifty 50 traded little changed at 24,615.75 after the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The index had touched a high of 24,677.60. The Sensex traded 0.45% higher at 78,779.74, below its day’s high of 79,055.38.
Stock Market Live: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health Lists At 11% Premium To Issue Price
- Manipal Health listed at Rs 652 on the NSE and Rs 655 on the BSE, compared with its issue price of Rs 590.
- The listings represent premiums of 10.5% and 11%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: RBI Governor To Begin Monetary Policy Address Shortly
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will shortly announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision. Interest rates, the policy stance and the central bank’s inflation assessment will remain in focus.
Catch all the live updates here.
Stock Market Live: Panacea Biotec Gets Rs 78.2 Crore UNICEF Vaccine Order
Panacea Biotec has received an order worth Rs 78.2 crore from UNICEF for the supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: High Debt Levels, AI Valuations In Focus, Says Richard Harris
- Richard Harris of Port Shelter Investment told NDTV Profit that debt levels are rising across markets amid investor interest in artificial intelligence and SpaceX.
- Harris expects SpaceX valuations to rise further but sees possible competition from Amazon, which plans to deploy more than 3,000 satellites.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric, Axis Energy Plan 20 GWh Battery Storage Deployment
- Ola Electric has signed a memorandum of understanding with Axis Energy to deploy 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032.
- The agreement marks the first partnership under Ola Mahashakti, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: PNB Housing Finance Hits 52-Week High After Q1 Results
- PNB Housing Finance shares rose as much as 8.38% to a 52-week high of Rs 1,138 after its Q1 net profit increased 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 557 crore.
- Total income grew 9% to Rs 2,265 crore from Rs 2,082 crore a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: Nykaa Falls 2.6% Despite Threefold Jump In Q1 Profit
- Nykaa shares fell as much as 2.6% to Rs 333.65 despite consolidated net profit rising to Rs 80 crore from Rs 23.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 29% to Rs 2,782 crore.
- Ebitda rose 67.8% to Rs 236 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 8.5% from 6.5% a year earlier.
Stock Market Live: General Insurance Stocks Rally After Motor Cover Order
- Go Digit General Insurance rose as much as 10.48%, New India Assurance gained 9.16% and ICICI Lombard advanced 7.67%.
- The gains followed a Supreme Court direction extending mandatory third-party insurance for new cars to four years and new two-wheelers to six years.
Stock Market Live: Bank Futures Show Positive Bias Ahead Of RBI Policy
Bank Nifty August futures rose 0.64% to 58,083.80 as open interest declined, indicating short covering ahead of the RBI’s policy decision. Similar positioning was seen in Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Bandhan Bank futures.
HDFC Bank moved against the trend, with its August futures declining as open interest increased, indicating fresh short positions. Bank Nifty options activity was concentrated around the 58,000 strike.
Stock Market Live: Bank Of Baroda, IndusInd Bank Gain Ahead Of RBI Policy
- Bank of Baroda rose 1.45%, while IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank gained between 0.54% and 0.95%.
- Federal Bank fell 0.81%, while AU Small Finance Bank and HDFC Bank declined 0.63% and 0.37%, respectively.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank Trades Flat Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision
- Nifty Bank traded 0.06% lower at 57,874.30 ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision.
- The index moved between 57,603.95 and 57,925.80 in early trade, compared with its previous close of 57,907.20.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Rallies Near 24,700, Sensex Surges Over 600 Points
- The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.3% to 24,677.60.
- The BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.8% or 627 points to 79,055.38.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise In Pre-Market Trade
- The Nifty 50 rose 54.30 points, or 0.22%, to 24,669.20 in pre-market trade.
- The Sensex gained 626.43 points, or 0.80%, to 79,055.38.
Stock Market Live: Bonds Rise Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by as much as 3 basis points to 6.77% ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision.
Stock Market Live: LIC Enters F&O Ban
- Life Insurance Corporation of India is under the futures and options ban for Wednesday's trading session.
- LIC is the sole stock listed under the F&O ban in the supplied morning derivatives setup.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Gains 46 Paise Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision
The rupee appreciated by as much as 46 paise to 94.92 against the US dollar at the open, ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s decision.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Strike Holds Maximum Put OI
- The Nifty 24,000 strike holds the maximum Put open interest ahead of Wednesday's session.
- Maximum Put OI is at the 24,000 strike.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,600 Strike Holds Maximum Call OI
- The Nifty 24,600 strike holds the maximum Call open interest ahead of Wednesday's session.
- Maximum Call OI is at the 24,600 strike.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At 63-Point Discount
- Nifty August futures indicate a weaker derivatives setup ahead of the opening bell.
- Nifty August futures are down 0.39% at 24,552.30, trading at a discount of 63 points.
Stock Market Live: Ardee Industries IPO Opens For Subscription
Ardee Industries' Rs 425.87-crore initial public offering opens for subscription on Aug. 5.
- Total issue size: Rs 425.87 crore
- Fresh issue: 6.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore
- Offer for sale: 2 crore shares
- IPO closes on Aug. 7
- Listing scheduled for Aug. 12
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health Enterprises Set For Market Debut
Manipal Health Enterprises is scheduled to list on Aug. 5 after its initial public offering was subscribed 5.12 times.
- Upper price band: Rs 590
- Lower price band: Rs 560
- Overall subscription: 5.12 times
- QIB excluding anchor: 8.54 times
- NII: 1.06 times
- Retail: 0.98 times
- Employees: 2.32 times
Stock Market Live: Uniparts India Reports Q1 Earnings
Uniparts India reported higher revenue, profit and operating earnings in the June quarter.
Uniparts India (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue at Rs 347 crore versus Rs 274 crore, up 26.9%.
Net profit at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 34 crore, up 64.5%.
EBITDA at Rs 82 crore versus Rs 52 crore, up 56.6%.
EBITDA margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%, up 447 bps.
Stock Market Live: Rashi Peripherals Reports Q1 Earnings
Rashi Peripherals reported higher profit, revenue and EBITDA in the June quarter, while operating margin narrowed.
Rashi Peripherals (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit up 67.5% at Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
Revenue up 61.9% at Rs 5,102 crore versus Rs 3,152 crore.
EBITDA up 50% at Rs 155.3 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore.
EBITDA margin at 3% versus 3.3%.
Stock Market Live: Rashi Peripherals Forms JV With Japan's Restar
Rashi Peripherals announced a joint venture with Restar Corporation to expand its embedded and semiconductor business.
The agreement with the Japanese technology company adds a corporate trigger alongside Rashi Peripherals' June-quarter earnings.
Stock Market Live: Avenue Supermarts Opens 506th Store
Avenue Supermarts expanded its retail network with a new store in Uttar Pradesh.
- New store opened at Deva Road, Barabanki
- Total store count reached 506
Stock Market Live: Nestle Brokerages Flag Near-Term Growth Concerns
Morgan Stanley and Macquarie retained their ratings on Nestle India as both highlighted its longer-term opportunity while flagging near-term consumption and industry growth concerns.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintain Equal-weight; target price Rs 1,538
- Focus remains on penetration-led volume growth, innovation, premiumisation, distribution and brand investment
- Macro headwinds could moderate consumption in the near term
- Brand investments will be funded through cost savings and efficiencies
- Management did not provide targets or guidance
Macquarie
- Maintain Neutral; target price Rs 1,575
- Focus remains on penetration and premiumisation
- Sees near-term concerns around food-industry growth
- Sees limited impact on the medium- to long-term outlook given room for penetration gains
Stock Market Live: Dr Agarwal's Health Target Raised By Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley raised its target price on Dr Agarwal's Health Care after the company reported higher revenue and same-store sales growth.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintain Overweight; target price raised to Rs 576 from Rs 555
- Q1 revenue grew 26% YoY
- Same-store sales grew 16%
- Management expects same-store sales growth to normalise over time
- Brokerage cited premiumisation-led growth, expansion visibility and improving ROCE
Stock Market Live: NHPC Reports Q1 Earnings
NHPC reported higher profit, revenue and operating earnings in the June quarter.
NHPC (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 2.9% at Rs 1,096 crore versus Rs 1,065 crore.
- Revenue up 18.5% at Rs 3,808 crore versus Rs 3,214 crore.
- EBITDA up 30.6% at Rs 2,352 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 61.8% versus 56.1%.
Stock Market Live: MCX Reports Q1 Earnings
Multi Commodity Exchange reported lower profit and revenue sequentially in the June quarter, while operating margin declined.
MCX (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
Net profit down 22% at Rs 413 crore versus Rs 530 crore.
Revenue down 21% at Rs 702 crore versus Rs 889 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 666 crore.
EBITDA margin at 70.4% versus 74.9%.
Stock Market Live: IEX July Electricity Volume Rises 7.7%
Indian Energy Exchange reported higher electricity trading volume in July.
- Traded volume rose 7.7% YoY to 13.53 BU
- Real-time market volume increased 10.2%
Stock Market Live: Waaree Energies Arm Sets Up Green Hydrogen Unit
- Waaree Clean Energy Solutions incorporated WH Clean Fuels as a wholly owned subsidiary focused on green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.
- The new company becomes a step-down subsidiary of Waaree Energies.
Stock Market Live: ASK Automotive Reports Q1 Earnings
ASK Automotive reported higher revenue, profit and EBITDA in the June quarter, while operating margin narrowed.
ASK Automotive (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 28.8% at Rs 85 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
- Revenue up 52.4% at Rs 1,358 crore versus Rs 891 crore.
- EBITDA up 34.2% at Rs 160.6 crore versus Rs 119.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 11.8% versus 13.4%.
Stock Market Live: ASK Automotive Starts Alloy Wheel Production
- ASK Automotive commenced commercial production of high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels for two-wheelers on Aug. 4.
- The production start adds a corporate development alongside the company's June-quarter earnings.
Stock Market Live: Bank Of Baroda Board To Consider AT1, Tier-II Bonds
Bank of Baroda's Capital Raising Committee will meet on Aug. 7 to consider raising capital through bonds.
- Committee to consider Additional Tier-I and/or Tier-II bonds
- Proposal is part of the previously approved Rs 6,000 crore capital-raising plan
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Commissions Rajasthan RE Transmission Project
Power Grid Corporation commissioned a transmission project for evacuating renewable power from Rajasthan.
- Project covers the transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ
- Capacity covered under the programme is 20 GW
- Project forms part of Phase-III Part-H
Stock Market Live: Jupiter Wagons Signs Investment Pact With Lucchini RS
Jupiter Wagons signed a share subscription and shareholders' agreement with Lucchini RS and Simest for an investment in JTRWF.
- Investors to acquire 25% plus one share of JTRWF
- Investment price set at Rs 26 per share
- Transaction value of about €28 million
Stock Market Live: Persistent Shareholders Clear Nagarro Acquisition Offer
Persistent Systems shareholders approved the Nagarro acquisition offer along with related financing arrangements.
- Shareholders approved related financing arrangements and corporate guarantee
- Offer document submitted to BaFin for approval and publication
Stock Market Live: L&T Shareholders Approve Realty Business Transfer
Larsen & Toubro shareholders approved the transfer of the company's realty undertaking to wholly owned subsidiary L&T Realty Properties.
- 99.07% votes cast in favour
- Realty business to be transferred through a slump sale
- Enterprise value of Rs 6,300 crore
- No dilution of shareholder ownership
- L&T Realty has estimated development potential of about 71 million sq. ft.
- Business achieved about Rs 10,000 crore of pre-sales in FY26
Stock Market Live: Globus Spirits Launches QIP At Rs 883.67 Floor Price
Globus Spirits launched a qualified institutional placement on Aug. 4 as part of its fund-raising exercise.
- Floor price set at Rs 883.67 per share
- Company may offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price
Stock Market Live: Reliance Infra Assets Attached In PMLA Matter
The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached certain Reliance Infrastructure assets in an alleged Prevention of Money Laundering Act matter.
- Assets attached aggregate Rs 179.66 crore
- Attachment includes the company's shareholding in Reliance Power
- Company said it will take appropriate legal steps to safeguard its interests
Stock Market Live: Castrol India Reports Q2 Earnings, Declares Dividend
Castrol India reported higher profit, revenue and operating earnings sequentially and declared an interim dividend.
Castrol India (Q2, QoQ)
- Net profit up 43.6% at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 242 crore.
- Revenue up 21.1% at Rs 1,871 crore versus Rs 1,545 crore.
- EBITDA up 50% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 329 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 26.4% versus 21.3%.
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share
Stock Market Live: PNB Housing Finance Reports Q1 Earnings
PNB Housing Finance reported higher profit and total income in the June quarter.
PNB Housing Finance (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 4.5% at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 534 crore.
- Total income up 9% at Rs 2,265 crore versus Rs 2,082 crore.
Stock Market Live: PNB Housing Gets Overweight Call From Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley retained its positive view on PNB Housing Finance after stronger loan growth offset weaker net interest margin in the June quarter.
Morgan Stanley
- Maintain Overweight; target price Rs 1,405
- Q1 PAT was in line
- Underlying retail disbursement growth was well above estimates
- Excluding an accounting change, loan growth could have been 2 percentage points higher
- NII and NIM missed estimates due to higher leverage and lower investment yield
Stock Market Live: HFCL Approves Rs 400-Crore Capacity Expansion
HFCL's board approved an expansion of its optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities.
- Investment of Rs 400 crore
- Optical fibre capacity to increase to 38.5 million fkm
- Optical fibre cable capacity to increase to 56.36 million fkm
- Expansion targeted for completion by July 2028
Stock Market Live: Deepak Nitrite Reports Q1 Earnings
Deepak Nitrite reported higher revenue and operating earnings in the June quarter, while EBITDA margin increased from a year earlier.
Deepak Nitrite (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 345 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
- Revenue up 36.4% at Rs 2,578 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore.
- EBITDA at Rs 540.2 crore versus Rs 189.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 21% versus 10%.
Stock Market Live: Kalyan Jewellers Reports Q1 Earnings
Kalyan Jewellers reported higher revenue and profit in the June quarter, while EBITDA margin narrowed.
Kalyan Jewellers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 32% at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 264 crore.
- Revenue up 45.7% at Rs 10,589 crore versus Rs 7,268 crore.
- EBITDA up 20.9% at Rs 632.5 crore versus Rs 523.3 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 6% versus 7.2%.
Stock Market Live: BSE Reports Q1 Earnings, To Raise IIBH Stake
BSE reported higher profit and operating earnings sequentially in the June quarter and announced an additional investment in IIBH.
BSE (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Net profit up 9.7% at Rs 874 crore versus Rs 797 crore.
- Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 1,566 crore versus Rs 1,564 crore.
- EBITDA up 1% at Rs 1,072 crore versus Rs 1,061 crore.
- EBITDA margin at 68.4% versus 67.9%.
- To raise IIBH stake to 20% for Rs 50.5 crore
Stock Market Live: Paytm Sees Large Block Deals At Rs 1,367.80
Paytm saw secondary market transactions as SAIF entities sold shares and several institutional investors bought stock.
- SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd. sold 97.43 lakh shares
- SAIF Partners India IV Ltd. sold 41.36 lakh shares
- Transactions took place at Rs 1,367.80 per share
- Buyers included NPS Trust, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Tata Mutual Fund
Stock Market Live: Meesho Sees Large Institutional Block Deals
Meesho saw institutional activity after Peak XV Partners Investments V and Elevation Capital V sold shares at Rs 186 apiece.
- Peak XV Partners Investments V sold 5.24 crore shares
- Elevation Capital V Ltd. sold 5.24 crore shares
- Transactions took place at Rs 186 per share
- Buyers included Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, Fidelity funds and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore
Stock Market Live: Adani Power Sees 12.48-Crore-Share Block Deal
Adani Power saw a large transaction involving 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 apiece.
- Adani Infra (India) Ltd. bought 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share
- Ardour Investment Holding Ltd. sold 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share
Stock Market Live: Adani Power Sees 12.48-Crore-Share Block Deal
Adani Power saw a large transaction involving 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 apiece.
- Adani Infra (India) Ltd. bought 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share
- Ardour Investment Holding Ltd. sold 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share
Stock Market Live: Marico Reports Q1 Earnings
Marico reported higher profit, revenue and operating earnings in the June quarter.
Marico (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Net profit up 25% at Rs 630 crore versus Rs 504 crore.
Revenue up 22.9% at Rs 3,957 crore versus Rs 3,221 crore.
EBITDA up 25% at Rs 819 crore versus Rs 655 crore.
EBITDA margin at 20.7% versus 20.3%.
Stock Market Live: ONGC Reports Q1 Earnings
ONGC reported higher profit, revenue and operating earnings sequentially in the June quarter.
ONGC (Q1, QoQ)
Net profit at Rs 17,034 crore versus Rs 6,650 crore.
Revenue up 29.3% at Rs 46,460 crore versus Rs 35,928 crore.
EBITDA at Rs 28,355 crore versus Rs 12,666 crore.
EBITDA margin at 61% versus 35.3%.
Other income at Rs 1,861 crore versus Rs 2,628 crore.
Offshore revenue up 31.6% at Rs 33,337 crore YoY.
Onshore revenue up 24% at Rs 13,123 crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: Nykaa Acquires 51% Stake In Aminu Wellness
Nykaa acquired a majority stake in Aminu Wellness Pvt. Ltd., adding another corporate trigger following its June-quarter results.
- Acquired 51% stake
- Consideration of up to Rs 32 crore