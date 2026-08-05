Stock Market Live: Nifty Little Changed, Sensex Off Day's High After RBI MPC Holds Repo Rate At 5.25%

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Indian equity benchmarks pared their opening gains on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, as policymakers assessed risks from volatile energy prices and the Middle East conflict.

The Nifty 50 was little changed at 24,615.75 after touching an intraday high of 24,677.60. The Sensex traded 0.45% higher at 78,779.74, retreating from the day's high of 79,055.38.

The rupee strengthened by as much as 46 paise to 94.92 against the U.S. dollar following the policy announcement. In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security declined as much as three basis points to 6.77%.

The RBI's decision came as the central bank continued to monitor the impact of developments in the Middle East on energy costs and domestic inflation. The RBI governor said renewed escalation in the region had increased volatility in energy prices, even as supply-side pressures had eased since June.

The central bank also pointed to stronger domestic economic conditions. The governor said India's economy performed better than anticipated during the first quarter, while early corporate earnings for the period showed resilience.

Agriculture, however, remains an area of uncertainty. The RBI governor said prospects for the sector had become less certain because of developments surrounding the southwest monsoon.

Inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance range of 2% to 6%, although policymakers are watching for signs that higher energy costs could feed into prices across the broader economy.

Global Markets Provide Support

Asian equities traded higher on Wednesday, taking cues from another record-setting session on Wall Street as investors assessed prospects for an agreement between the United States and Iran that could restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.69%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 3.13% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.25%.

U.S. equities had extended their rally overnight after corporate earnings and comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supported sentiment. Bessent indicated that Washington and Tehran could be moving towards an understanding over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.8% and closed above 7,700 for the first time, setting another record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 900 points to also finish at a record high.