Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 5

Good Morning!

Gift Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded 0.6% higher at 24,730.50 hinting at a gap up open for the benchmark on Wednesday.

Asian Market Update

Asian stock markets advanced on Wednesday, taking cues from another rally on Wall Street as investors weighed the prospect of an agreement between the United States and Iran that could restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.69%, Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3.13% and Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.25%.

Commodity Check

The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,44,280 per 10gm at the pan-India level, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,257 per 10gm, according to Bullions website. The purest yellow metal's price has declined a little over 2% during the past month; however, it has remained up over 42% over a year.

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,22,130 per kg on Wednesday, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,05,470 per kg. This precious metal has been down a little more than 6% over a month but remained up during the past year with gains of over 95%.

Crude oil prices were trading marginally higher after reports indicated a possible flare up in the US-Iran conflict. Global benchmark brent crude was up 0.58% to $79.78 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate traded 0.26% higher at $75.94 a barrel.

US Market

S&P 500 futures for September traded 0.23% higher at 7,783.25, Nasdaq 100 futures traded 0.14% lower at 29,820.25, and Dow Jones futures were up 0.23% to 54,394.

US stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average scaling a fresh record high, as hopes of a breakthrough in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and upbeat corporate earnings fuelled risk appetite.

In real-time trading (9:32 a.m. EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 758.29 points, or 1.43%, to 53,936.70. The S&P 500 gained 43.51 points, or 0.57%, to 7,644.01, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 259.56 points, or 1.00%, to 26,173.46 after rising as much as 1.4% earlier in the session.

Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as volatility around the F&O expiry weighed on equities, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 fell 159.40 points, or 0.64%, to close at 24,614.90. The Sensex declined 210.08 points, or 0.27%, to end at 78,428.95.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 5: Can Nifty Break Above 24,800? Analysts See Bullish Momentum Above Key Level

Earnings And Updates

Castrol India Q2 (QoQ)

Net profit up 43.6% to Rs 348 crore versus Rs 242 crore

Revenue up 21.1% to Rs 1,871 crore versus Rs 1,545 crore

Ebitda up 50% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 329 crore

Ebitda margin at 26.4% versus 21.3%

Interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share declared

Marico Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 25% to Rs 630 crore versus Rs 504 crore

Revenue up 22.9% to Rs 3,957 crore versus Rs 3,221 crore

Ebitda up 25% to Rs 819 crore versus Rs 655 crore

Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 20.3%

Bharti Hexacom Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit up 8% to Rs 482.4 crore versus Rs 446.7 crore

Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,510 crore versus Rs 2,414 crore

Ebitda up 4.3% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,267 crore

Ebitda margin at 52.7% versus 52.5%

Orkla India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 87 crore versus Rs 78.9 crore

Revenue up 10.4% to Rs 659.1 crore versus Rs 597 crore

Ebitda up 0.6% to Rs 112.5 crore versus Rs 111.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.1% versus 18.7%

Nykaa Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 80 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore

Revenue up 29% to Rs 2,782 crore versus Rs 2,155 crore

Ebitda up 67.8% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 140.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.5% versus 6.5%

Bharti Airtel Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit up 11.5% to Rs 8,167 crore versus Rs 7,325 crore

Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 58,539 crore versus Rs 55,383 crore

Ebitda up 5.8% to Rs 33,303 crore versus Rs 31,492 crore

Ebitda margin at 56.88% versus 56.86%

ARPU at Rs 264 versus Rs 257

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 32% to Rs 349 crore versus Rs 264 crore

Revenue up 45.7% to Rs 10,589 crore versus Rs 7,268 crore

Ebitda up 20.9% to Rs 632.5 crore versus Rs 523.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 6% versus 7.2%

Protean eGov Technologies Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.3% to Rs 307 crore versus Rs 222 crore

Net profit up 48.9% to Rs 30 crore versus Rs 20 crore

Ebitda up 109.9% to Rs 38 crore versus Rs 18 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 8.2%

Sheela Foam Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 61 crore versus Rs 6.5 crore

Revenue up 25.6% to Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 821 crore

Ebitda up 44.7% to Rs 108.9 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.6% versus 9.2%

Deepak Nitrite Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 345 crore versus Rs 112 crore

Revenue up 36.4% to Rs 2,578 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore

Ebitda to Rs 540.2 crore versus Rs 189.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 21% versus 10%

ASK Automotive Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 28.8% to Rs 85 crore versus Rs 66 crore

Revenue up 52.4% to Rs 1,358 crore versus Rs 891 crore

Ebitda up 34.2% to Rs 160.6 crore versus Rs 119.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 11.8% versus 13.4%

PNB Housing Finance Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.5% to Rs 557 crore versus Rs 534 crore

Total income up 9% to Rs 2,265 crore versus Rs 2,082 crore

Metropolis Healthcare Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 25.8% to Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 45 crore

Revenue up 16.6% to Rs 450 crore versus Rs 386 crore

Ebitda up 24% to Rs 111.2 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 24.7% versus 23.2%

Metro Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 4.8% to Rs 93.8 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore

Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 720.4 crore versus Rs 628.4 crore

Ebitda up 10.7% to Rs 214.7 crore versus Rs 193.9 crore

Ebitda margin at 29.8% versus 30.9%

BSE Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit up 9.7% to Rs 874 crore versus Rs 797 crore

Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 1,566 crore versus Rs 1,564 crore

Ebitda up 1% to Rs 1,072 crore versus Rs 1,061 crore

Ebitda margin at 68.4% versus 67.9%

To increase IIBH stake to 20% for Rs 50.5 crore

Sundram Fasteners Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 13.5% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 148 crore

Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 1,846 crore versus Rs 1,533 crore

Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 286 crore versus Rs 247 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 16.1%

Welspun Enterprises Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 22% to Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 103.3 crore

Revenue down 8.5% to Rs 774 crore versus Rs 845 crore

Ebitda down 17.4% to Rs 150.5 crore versus Rs 182.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 19.5% versus 21.6%

Elantas Beck India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 80.4% to Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore

Revenue up 35% to Rs 283 crore versus Rs 210 crore

Ebitda to Rs 81.7 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 28.8% versus 18.9%

Hindustan Foods Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 33.9% to Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 32.3 crore

Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 1,201 crore versus Rs 1,019 crore

Ebitda up 24.2% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 81 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 7.9%

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 2% to Rs 143.5 crore versus Rs 146.3 crore

Total income up 4% to Rs 152.1 crore versus Rs 146.2 crore

PTC India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 49.8% to Rs 98 crore versus Rs 195 crore

Revenue up 19% to Rs 4,774 crore versus Rs 4,009 crore

Ebitda down 47.8% to Rs 150.5 crore versus Rs 288.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 3.2% versus 7.2%

MCX Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit down 22% to Rs 413 crore versus Rs 530 crore

Revenue down 21% to Rs 702 crore versus Rs 889 crore

Ebitda to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 666 crore

Ebitda margin at 70.4% versus 74.9%

ONGC Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit to Rs 17,034 crore versus Rs 6,650 crore

Revenue up 29.3% to Rs 46,460 crore versus Rs 35,928 crore

Ebitda to Rs 28,355 crore versus Rs 12,666 crore

Ebitda margin at 61% versus 35.3%

Other income at Rs 1,861 crore versus Rs 2,628 crore

Offshore revenue up 31.6% to Rs 33,337 crore versus year-ago period

Onshore revenue up 24% to Rs 13,123 crore versus year-ago period

NHPC Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 2.9% to Rs 1,096 crore versus Rs 1,065 crore

Revenue up 18.5% to Rs 3,808 crore versus Rs 3,214 crore

Ebitda up 30.6% to Rs 2,352 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore

Ebitda margin at 61.8% versus 56.1%

Sanofi India Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 20.1% to Rs 83.5 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 406 crore

Ebitda up 21.5% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 95 crore

Ebitda margin at 26.3% versus 23.4%

Timken India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 108 crore

Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 943 crore versus Rs 822 crore

Ebitda up 21% to Rs 177.6 crore versus Rs 146.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.8% versus 17.9%

United Breweries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 9.5% to Rs 166.3 crore versus Rs 183.9 crore

Revenue up 7% to Rs 3,066 crore versus Rs 2,865 crore

Ebitda down 9.3% to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 311 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.2% versus 10.9%

Other income at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 11 crore

SPR Auto Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 8% to Rs 144.4 crore versus Rs 133.7 crore

Revenue up 53% to Rs 1,474 crore versus Rs 963 crore

Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 195 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.5% versus 20.3%

Rashi Peripherals Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 67.5% to Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore

Revenue up 61.9% to Rs 5,102 crore versus Rs 3,152 crore

Ebitda up 50% to Rs 155.3 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 3% versus 3.3%

Dredging Corporation of India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 87% to Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 86.9 crore

Revenue down 25.7% to Rs 355 crore versus Rs 478 crore

Ebitda down 56.7% to Rs 62 crore versus Rs 143 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 29.9%

R Systems International Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 26.8% to Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore

Revenue up 30.2% to Rs 601.7 crore versus Rs 462 crore

Ebitda up 57.5% to Rs 110.6 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.4% versus 15.2%

KDDL Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 43.7% to Rs 29.4 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore

Revenue up 36.3% to Rs 634 crore versus Rs 465 crore

Ebitda up 38.9% to Rs 95.2 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 15% versus 14.7%

Avalon Technologies Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 34.8 crore versus Rs 14.2 crore

Revenue up 49.8% to Rs 484.4 crore versus Rs 323.3 crore

Ebitda up 94.3% to Rs 57.9 crore versus Rs 29.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 12% versus 9.2%

Sudeep Pharma Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 26.7% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 125 crore

Net profit up 31.7% to Rs 41 crore versus Rs 31 crore

Ebitda up 25.2% to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 44 crore

Ebitda margin at 34.7% versus 35.1%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Updates

July 2026 traded volume up 7.7% to 13.53 BU

Real-time market volume up 10.2% YoY

Uniparts India (Q1 YoY)

Revenue up 26.9% to Rs. 347 crore versus Rs. 274 crore

Net profit up 64.5% to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 34 crore

Ebitda up 56.6% to Rs. 82 crore versus Rs. 52 crore

Ebitda margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%, up 447 basis points

Earnings Today

Aegis Vopak Terminals

AJAX Engineering

Allcargo Logistics

All Time Plastics

ArisInfra Solutions

Asahi India Glass

Aster DM Quality Care

Aurobindo Pharma

Automotive Axles

Bayer CropScience

Berger Paints India

Bikaji Foods International

Biocon

Brigade Hotel Ventures

Cohance Lifesciences

Cummins India

Datamatics Global Services

eClerx Services

FDC

Garware Technical Fibres

Gateway Distriparks

GMM Pfaudler

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Godrej Agrovet

GE Vernova T&D India

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Ion Exchange India

JK Lakshmi Cement

JTL Industries

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries

Mayur Uniquoters

Navin Fluorine International

Neuland Laboratories

Paisalo Digital

Pearl Global Industries

PB Fintech

Power Grid Corporation of India

Shree Renuka Sugars

Rane (Madras)

Rolex Rings

Shilpa Medicare

SIS

Time Technoplast

Whirlpool of India

Stocks In News

ITI : India Ratings assigned a BB+/Positive/A4+ rating to the company's bank loans worth Rs 4,221.39 crore and revised the outlook to Positive.

: India Ratings assigned a BB+/Positive/A4+ rating to the company's bank loans worth Rs 4,221.39 crore and revised the outlook to Positive. Escorts Kubota : Groundbreaking ceremony for its greenfield manufacturing facility is scheduled for August 20, 2026, at YEIDA, Uttar Pradesh.

: Groundbreaking ceremony for its greenfield manufacturing facility is scheduled for August 20, 2026, at YEIDA, Uttar Pradesh. Nykaa : Acquired a 51% stake in Aminu Wellness Pvt. Ltd. for a consideration of up to Rs 32 crore.

: Acquired a 51% stake in Aminu Wellness Pvt. Ltd. for a consideration of up to Rs 32 crore. Billionbrains (Groww) : State Street Global Advisors completed its investment in Groww AMC, acquiring 4.85% voting rights and a 22.94% economic interest.

: State Street Global Advisors completed its investment in Groww AMC, acquiring 4.85% voting rights and a 22.94% economic interest. Varun Beverages : Subsidiary incorporated a 70:30 joint venture, Varun Beverages Holding (Zimbabwe) Private Limited, on August 3, 2026.

: Subsidiary incorporated a 70:30 joint venture, Varun Beverages Holding (Zimbabwe) Private Limited, on August 3, 2026. Bannari Amman Sugars : Madras High Court granted an interim stay on recovery proceedings seeking Rs 12.72 crore in electricity tax and interest.

: Madras High Court granted an interim stay on recovery proceedings seeking Rs 12.72 crore in electricity tax and interest. S.J.S. Enterprises : Subsidiary SJS Decoplast commissioned a new manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Pune, adding plastic plating capacity of 13,243 sq. ft. per day with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

: Subsidiary SJS Decoplast commissioned a new manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Pune, adding plastic plating capacity of 13,243 sq. ft. per day with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Jeena Sikho Lifecare : Approved an agreement to establish and operate an integrated wellness centre at Ajna Resorts, Manali. The board also approved an 11-month licence agreement with a fee of Rs 7.66 crore, with operations to begin within 60 days, and launched the Ayurvedic product Amrit Dhara Drops 20 ml.

: Approved an agreement to establish and operate an integrated wellness centre at Ajna Resorts, Manali. The board also approved an 11-month licence agreement with a fee of Rs 7.66 crore, with operations to begin within 60 days, and launched the Ayurvedic product Amrit Dhara Drops 20 ml. LIC : Government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the offer size from 2.5% to 6.5% of paid-up equity share capital, or 82.22 crore shares.

: Government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the offer size from 2.5% to 6.5% of paid-up equity share capital, or 82.22 crore shares. HFCL : Board approved a Rs 400 crore expansion of optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities, with completion targeted by July 2028.

: Board approved a Rs 400 crore expansion of optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities, with completion targeted by July 2028. Transrail Lighting : India Ratings upgraded the company's long-term bank loan rating to IND AA-/Stable from IND A+.

: India Ratings upgraded the company's long-term bank loan rating to IND AA-/Stable from IND A+. ASK Automotive : Commenced commercial production of high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels for two-wheelers on August 4, 2026.

: Commenced commercial production of high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels for two-wheelers on August 4, 2026. Deepak Nitrite : Appointed Lohit Shringi as Chief Executive Officer of the Advanced Intermediates Business with effect from August 4, 2026. Separately, subsidiary DCTL approved a BPA project with a capacity of up to 240 KTA involving an investment of about Rs 2,500 crore.

: Appointed Lohit Shringi as Chief Executive Officer of the Advanced Intermediates Business with effect from August 4, 2026. Separately, subsidiary DCTL approved a BPA project with a capacity of up to 240 KTA involving an investment of about Rs 2,500 crore. India Glycols : Wholly owned subsidiary IGL Spirits appointed Manoj Kumar Rai as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer for a five-year term effective August 4, 2026.

: Wholly owned subsidiary IGL Spirits appointed Manoj Kumar Rai as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer for a five-year term effective August 4, 2026. Ceinsys Tech : Received a letter of intent worth Rs 16.91 crore from Bhandara Municipal Council for AMR water meters under AMRUT 2.0.

: Received a letter of intent worth Rs 16.91 crore from Bhandara Municipal Council for AMR water meters under AMRUT 2.0. Thomas Cook India : Wholly owned subsidiary Sterling Holiday Resorts reported its best-ever quarterly performance, with revenue up 21%, profit before tax up 30%, a 37% EBITDA margin, its 26th consecutive profitable quarter, and a pipeline of more than 35 resorts.

: Wholly owned subsidiary Sterling Holiday Resorts reported its best-ever quarterly performance, with revenue up 21%, profit before tax up 30%, a 37% EBITDA margin, its 26th consecutive profitable quarter, and a pipeline of more than 35 resorts. Ambuja Cements : ICRA assigned and reaffirmed AAA (Stable) ratings for long-term bank facilities and A1+ for short-term facilities covering Rs 7,000 crore.

: ICRA assigned and reaffirmed AAA (Stable) ratings for long-term bank facilities and A1+ for short-term facilities covering Rs 7,000 crore. Bank of Baroda : Capital Raising Committee will meet on August 7 to consider issuing AT1 and/or Tier-II bonds under the previously approved Rs 6,000 crore capital raising plan.

: Capital Raising Committee will meet on August 7 to consider issuing AT1 and/or Tier-II bonds under the previously approved Rs 6,000 crore capital raising plan. Axis Bank : S&P Global Ratings assigned a BBB rating to the bank's US$300 million 5.348% senior notes issued under its GMTN programme.

: S&P Global Ratings assigned a BBB rating to the bank's US$300 million 5.348% senior notes issued under its GMTN programme. Power Grid Corporation : Commissioned the transmission system for evacuation of power from the Rajasthan renewable energy zone under Phase III Part H.

: Commissioned the transmission system for evacuation of power from the Rajasthan renewable energy zone under Phase III Part H. Metro Brands : Board approved the reappointment of Managing Director Farah Malik Bhanji for a further five-year term from April 1, 2027.

: Board approved the reappointment of Managing Director Farah Malik Bhanji for a further five-year term from April 1, 2027. Pondy Oxides & Chemicals : Board approved the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Harsha Exito Engineering Pvt. Ltd. with the company.

: Board approved the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Harsha Exito Engineering Pvt. Ltd. with the company. Arvind Fashions : Anurag Pandey resigned as CEO of the Footwear Division.

: Anurag Pandey resigned as CEO of the Footwear Division. Manaksia Coated Metal : Twenty lakh warrants issued on January 31, 2025, lapsed, with application money of Rs 3.25 crore forfeited.

: Twenty lakh warrants issued on January 31, 2025, lapsed, with application money of Rs 3.25 crore forfeited. Electrotherm India : The Enforcement Directorate filed a PMLA complaint against the company, Shailesh Bhandari and Mukesh Bhandari. The court copy was received on August 3, 2026.

: The Enforcement Directorate filed a PMLA complaint against the company, Shailesh Bhandari and Mukesh Bhandari. The court copy was received on August 3, 2026. Motisons Jewellers : Completed the redemption of 50 lakh 2.5% preference shares on June 30, 2026.

: Completed the redemption of 50 lakh 2.5% preference shares on June 30, 2026. Muthoot Microfin : SEBI granted an exemption from open offer requirements for the proposed promoter family trust restructuring. There will be no change in promoter shareholding, control or public shareholding.

: SEBI granted an exemption from open offer requirements for the proposed promoter family trust restructuring. There will be no change in promoter shareholding, control or public shareholding. Avenue Supermarts : Opened a new store at Deva Road, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, taking its total store count to 506.

: Opened a new store at Deva Road, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, taking its total store count to 506. Jupiter Wagons : Signed shareholder and share subscription agreements with Lucchini RS and Simest. The investors will acquire 25% plus one share in JTRWF for about €28 million.

: Signed shareholder and share subscription agreements with Lucchini RS and Simest. The investors will acquire 25% plus one share in JTRWF for about €28 million. Globus Spirits - Launched a QIP on Aug. 4, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 883.67 per share. The company may offer up to a 5% discount to the floor price.

Persistent Systems - Shareholders approved the Nagarro acquisition offer, related financing arrangements and corporate guarantee. The offer document has been submitted to BaFin for approval and publication.

Ventive Hospitality - Approved the merger of subsidiary Sun Leisure India into subsidiary Soham Leisure Ventures to consolidate hospitality operations, improve operational efficiency and create a unified business structure. The company also approved a Letter of Comfort in favour of ICICI Bank for a loan facility of up to Rs 175 crore availed by wholly owned subsidiary Urbanedge Hotels.

Rashi Peripherals - Announced a joint venture with Restar Corporation, a Japanese technology company, to accelerate growth in the embedded and semiconductor business.

Caliber Mining - CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term rating to CRISIL A-/Positive from CRISIL BBB+/Stable and the short-term rating to CRISIL A2+ from CRISIL A2.

Meesho - Invested Rs 75 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Meesho Grocery through a rights issue. The company's shareholding remains unchanged at 100%.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) - The government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the sale size to 82.22 crore shares (6.5% stake) from 31.62 crore shares (2.5% stake). Retail investors and employees can bid at Rs 373.10 per share, while the non-retail cut-off price remains Rs 383.10 per share.

Larsen & Toubro - Shareholders approved the transfer of the company's realty undertaking to wholly owned subsidiary L&T Realty Properties with 99.07% votes in favour. The restructuring involves a slump sale of the realty business at an enterprise value of Rs 6,300 crore, with no dilution in shareholder ownership. L&T Realty has an estimated development potential of around 71 million sq ft and achieved pre-sales of around Rs 10,000 crore in FY26.

Poonawalla Fincorp - Exercised the call option to redeem Rs 3 crore of 12.10% perpetual non-convertible debentures.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces - Added around 1.41 lakh sq ft of capacity in Aerocity, Delhi NCR, with an investment of up to Rs 25 crore. The facility is expected to become operational in August or September 2026. Existing leased capacity stands at 14.5 million sq ft, while operational capacity is 10.4 million sq ft.

Sigma Advanced Systems - Allotted 4.33 lakh equity shares at Rs 347 per share on a preferential basis. Post-allotment paid-up equity share capital increased to 18.99 crore shares.

Metro Brands - Appointed Sonny Iqbal as an Independent Director for five years from Aug. 5, 2026, and re-appointed Farah Malik Bhanji as Managing Director for five years from Apr. 1, 2027.

Waaree Energies - Wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Clean Energy Solutions incorporated WH Clean Fuels, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. The new entity will become a step-down subsidiary of Waaree Energies.

SPR Auto Technologies - Appointed Arun Kumar Shukla as an Additional Director.

Reliance Infrastructure - The Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached certain company assets, including its shareholding in Reliance Power, aggregating Rs 179.66 crore under an alleged PMLA matter. The company said it will take appropriate legal steps to safeguard its interests.

Bulk And Block Deals

Adani Power: Adani Infra (India) bought 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share, while Ardour Investment Holding sold 12.48 crore shares at the same price.

Adani Infra (India) bought 12.48 crore shares at Rs 210.50 per share, while Ardour Investment Holding sold 12.48 crore shares at the same price. Bajaj Auto: Bachhraj & Co bought 25,000 shares at Rs 11,600 per share, while Aryaman Family Trust sold 25,000 shares.

Bachhraj & Co bought 25,000 shares at Rs 11,600 per share, while Aryaman Family Trust sold 25,000 shares. Meesho: Peak XV Partners Investments V and Elevation Capital V each sold 5.24 crore shares at Rs 186 per share. Buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds – India Focus Fund, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, UTI Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Prudential Hong Kong.

Peak XV Partners Investments V and Elevation Capital V each sold 5.24 crore shares at Rs 186 per share. Buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds – India Focus Fund, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, UTI Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Axis Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Prudential Hong Kong. Paytm: SAIF III Mauritius sold 97.43 lakh shares and SAIF Partners India IV sold 41.36 lakh shares at Rs 1,367.80 per share. Buyers included National Pension System Trust, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Tata Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

SAIF III Mauritius sold 97.43 lakh shares and SAIF Partners India IV sold 41.36 lakh shares at Rs 1,367.80 per share. Buyers included National Pension System Trust, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Tata Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Poonawalla Fincorp: PFL Employee Welfare Trust sold 47.09 lakh shares at Rs 473.50 per share. Buyers included Sundaram Mutual Fund, Helios Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore.

PFL Employee Welfare Trust sold 47.09 lakh shares at Rs 473.50 per share. Buyers included Sundaram Mutual Fund, Helios Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore. Sudeep Pharma: Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 11.76 lakh shares at Rs 850 per share, while Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund Series III and Series IIIA sold a combined 11.76 lakh shares.

Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 11.76 lakh shares at Rs 850 per share, while Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund Series III and Series IIIA sold a combined 11.76 lakh shares. Zota Health Care: Lyptus Punch-Card Fund bought 2.19 lakh shares at Rs 1,241 per share, while Valiant India Opportunities sold the same quantity.

Lyptus Punch-Card Fund bought 2.19 lakh shares at Rs 1,241 per share, while Valiant India Opportunities sold the same quantity. Aimtron Electronics: Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund Series 3 bought 2.06 lakh shares at Rs 1,480 per share, while Mukesh Jeram Vasani sold 2.10 lakh shares.

Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund Series 3 bought 2.06 lakh shares at Rs 1,480 per share, while Mukesh Jeram Vasani sold 2.10 lakh shares. Apollo Pipes: S Gupta Holding bought 2.25 lakh shares in separate transactions at around Rs 522.3 per share.

S Gupta Holding bought 2.25 lakh shares in separate transactions at around Rs 522.3 per share. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: Junomoneta Finsol bought 2,524 shares at Rs 834.29 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol bought 2,524 shares at Rs 834.29 per share. EPACK Prefab: QE Securities sold 32,541 shares, while Junomoneta Finsol bought 9,417 shares.

QE Securities sold 32,541 shares, while Junomoneta Finsol bought 9,417 shares. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery: Junomoneta Finsol sold 3,367 shares at Rs 502.59 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol sold 3,367 shares at Rs 502.59 per share. Restaurant Brands Asia: HRTI bought 13.51 lakh shares and BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 37.90 lakh shares in block deals.

Board Meetings

Buyback

SIS

Tips Music

Bonus

Pearl Global Industries

Stock Split

Pearl Global Industries

Lock-in shares

Knack Packaging - 4 mln shares, 3% of outstanding shares, 1 month lock-in

IPO Openings

Ardee Industries: Recycles lead-acid batteries and non-ferrous scrap to manufacture high-purity refined lead and custom lead alloys: Total issue size of Rs 425.87 crore, The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 6.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.00 crore shares, IP opening on the 5th of August, IPO closing on the 7th of August, IPO listing on the 12 of August.

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Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 1,168.88 743.53 463.39 Profit After Tax 84.68 33.27 8.95 EBITDA 147.08 65.93 28.06 EBITDA Margins 12.58% 8.87% 6.10%

IPO Listings

Manipal Health Enterprises: Diagnoses and treats disorders of the ears, nose, throat, and head and neck region: IPO listing on the 5th of August, Upper price band is Rs. 590, Lower price band is Rs. 560. Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscribed 5.12 times. The public issue subscribed 0.98 times in the retail category, 8.54 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 1.06 times in the NII category by July 31, 2026 6:53:44 PM (Day 3).

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Category Subscription (x) Shares Offered* Shares bid for Total Amt* (₹ Cr.) Anchor 1.00 7,06,28,768 7,06,28,768 4,167.10 QIB (Ex Anchor) 8.54 4,70,85,844 40,21,59,425 23,727.41 NII 1.06 2,35,42,922 2,50,39,675 1,477.34 bNII (> ₹10L) 1.13 1,56,95,282 1,76,78,100 1,043.01 sNII (< ₹10L) 0.94 78,47,641 73,61,575 434.333 Retail 0.98 1,56,95,282 1,53,26,325 904.253 Employees 2.32 2,80,899 6,50,450 38.377 Total ** 5.12 8,66,04,947 44,31,75,875 26,147.38

AGM

Godrej Agrovet

Hero Motorcorp

Rane Madaras

Shakti Pumps

Pricol

BHEL

Senores Pharma

IRB Infra

Transrail Light

Refex Ind

Deepak Nitrite

Alembic Pharma

Cosmo First

Kirloskar Ferro

Bajaj Consumer

ASM Tech

TVS Supply

Ideaforge Tech

Navkar Corp

Laxmi Organic

Ind-Swift Labs

Brigade Hotel

IFGL Refactory

HDFC Bank

Insider trading

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd - G Rajasekaran, Promoter, sold 3,000 shares. R Nageswari, Promoter Group, sold 3,000 shares. G Mani, Promoter Group, sold 3,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Indo Thai Securities Limited

Price band change from 5% to 20% - Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Ujaas Energy

Thangamayil Jewellery

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle

E2E Networks

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paras Defence, HDFC Bank, Ather Energy, Castrol India, Welspun Corp. And Nalco — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is down 0.39% to Rs. 24,552.30 at a discount of Rs. 63

Maximum Call OI at 24600 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24,000 strike

Stocks Under Ban: Life Insurance Corporation of India

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