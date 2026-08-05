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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Hindalco, Siemens, Endurance Tech Among Others | August 5

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Hindalco, Siemens, Endurance Tech Among Others | August 5
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Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep a tab on Wednesday, including Hindalco Industries Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., and others. 

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Hindalco (CMP: Rs 1,020) 

Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking has a 'buy' call on Hindalco Industries. He recommended purchasing the shares at Rs 1,017. The analyst sees an upside of up to 4.23% and has set the price target at Rs 1060 . If the stock falls below Rs 995, Mishra has advised investors to book their losses. 

Endurance Tech (CMP: Rs 2,825.10)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities has recommended traders to buy Endurance Tech shares at Rs 2,838. The analyst sees an upside of nearly 8% in the stock, with TP set at Rs 3,060. According to Mehata, investors should stop their losses at Rs 2,725. 

Graphite India (CMP: Rs 707) 

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommended buying the shares between the Rs 700 and Rs 710 range. Sarvade sees an upside of 17.6%–19.3% in the shares with a TP of Rs 835, but advised to book losses at Rs 649. 

Siemens (CMP: Rs 4,000.50)

Ajit Mishra has a 'buy' call on Siemens. He has recommended purchasing the stock at the current market price of Rs 4,000.5 and has set a target price of Rs 4,300, implying an upside of 7.49%. Mishra has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3,850.

Elgi Equipments (CMP: Rs 588.60)

Deven Mehata has a 'buy' call on Elgi Equipments. He has recommended purchasing the stock at Rs 591.2 and has set a target price of Rs 635, implying an upside of 7.41%. Mehata has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 567.

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