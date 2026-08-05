Trump Security Scare: Armed Man Arrested Near US President's Golf Course In California

An armed man was arrested on weekend outside Trump National Golf Club in Southern California, right before President Donald Trump was due to visit, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a Tuesday statement.

Federal agents had flagged a suspicious person walking the property, and the Secret Service is now investigating whether the individual posed a threat to Trump, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

The source said there was no current indication of a planned attack, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump was aboard Air Force One en route to California when deputies announced the arrest, landing Tuesday evening to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course.

Deputies identified the man as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who is separately under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in a robbery case.

Sheriff's officials said Taele was taking photos and videos on the grounds and appeared to be observing security arrangements at the property. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition.

Taele pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four charges, including second-degree robbery linked to an alleged November 2025 incident and three weapons charges filed after his August 2 arrest at the golf club, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

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A judge set bail at $250,000 and barred him from possessing weapons or approaching the golf club pending further proceedings, court documents show.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force searched Taele's residence on Monday over the incident's potential security implications, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators recovered an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45 calibre pistol, body armour, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, radio signal devices and notebooks containing content investigators described as concerning.

The FBI and Secret Service are assisting the investigation, and further charges could follow.

"Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities," the sheriff's department said, adding that the case highlighted the value of vigilance and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

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