HSBC Bets On ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan Among Top India Picks; Prefers Domestic Growth Plays

India's improving earnings outlook, resilient domestic demand and the potential return of foreign investor money have led HSBC to identify a fresh basket of high-conviction stock ideas, with ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Phoenix Mills and Fortis Healthcare among its top recommendations.

In an India equity strategy note, Prerna Garg, Herald van der Linder and Yogesh Aggarwal said the brokerage continues to favour "quality growth names" in domestically driven sectors, arguing that India's combination of stability, improving fundamentals and favourable positioning could make it a preferred destination for global investors.

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Top Bets Across Sectors

HSBC's preferred ideas span financials, automobiles, retail, healthcare, real estate, industrials and materials.

Its top stock picks include ICICI Bank and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance in financials, Mahindra & Mahindra in automobiles, Titan in retail, Phoenix Mills in real estate, Fortis Healthcare in hospitals, Cummins India, Syrma SGS and Adani Ports & SEZ among industrials, and Hindalco in materials.

The brokerage said it continues to favour private banks, diversified non banking financial companies (NBFCs) and real estate after their recent underperformance, while also preferring consumer discretionary companies over staples, citing stronger growth prospects and lower exposure to rural demand and food inflation.

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Why HSBC Is Constructive On India

A key pillar of brokerage's positive view is the potential revival in foreign institutional flows.

HSBC analysts believe the AI-led rotation away from India has "largely played out" and noted that more than 80% of active Global Emerging Market (GEM) funds remain underweight India.

According to HSBC, even a move back to neutral positioning by these funds alone could translate into nearly $25 billion of inflows, providing a meaningful tailwind for Indian equities.

It also pointed out that foreign investors have already purchased $3.6 billion worth of Indian equities since mid-June, when India started outperforming the broader Asian region.

Earnings And Domestic Demand Add Support

HSBC said improving corporate earnings are reinforcing the investment case for India.

The brokerage noted that 73% of companies reporting June-quarter (Q1FY27) results have either met or exceeded expectations, leading to upward revisions in earnings estimates across commodities, financials, industrials and consumer staples.

It also highlighted encouraging high-frequency indicators, including resilient credit growth, stronger-than-expected demand and supportive Reserve Bank of India policies, saying these factors provide a solid anchor for the market even if some earnings downgrades emerge later in the financial year.

Global Risks Remain Key

Despite its constructive stance, HSBC cautioned that external risks remain the biggest monitorable.

The brokerage flagged the Middle East geopolitical situation and the US Federal Reserve's policy path as the principal uncertainties for global markets.

It also observed that heightened volatility in AI-linked sectors and markets such as Korea is encouraging investors to diversify, with India appearing better positioned to benefit from that shift.

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