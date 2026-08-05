15 Stocks For August: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Eternal Among Axis Securities' Top Picks; Upside Up To 28% — Full list Inside

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Axis Securities Report

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts, Nestle India, Varun Beverages, Dalmia Bharat, APL Apollo Tubes, LG Electronics India, Eternal (Zomato), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Chalet Hotels, Minda Corporation and Healthcare Global Enterprises are among Axis Securities' top stock ideas for August 2026, with the brokerage seeing upside potential of up to 28% across its preferred large-, mid- and small-cap picks.

Among large-cap ideas, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer the highest upside potential of 28%, with target prices of Rs 2,530 and Rs 500, respectively. The brokerage remains positive on Airtel's industry-leading ARPU, growing 4G and 5G subscriber base, strong Africa business and emerging opportunities in data centres and AI infrastructure.

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ICICI Bank is another preferred pick, with a target price of Rs 1,800, implying 25% upside from current levels. Axis Securities highlighted the lender's superior asset quality, resilient margins, broad-based credit growth and industry-leading return ratios, making it its preferred large private-sector banking play.

Key August Top Picks by Axis Securities

Bharti Airtel: TP Rs 2,530 | Upside 28%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: TP Rs 500 | Upside 28%

Dalmia Bharat: TP RS 2,260 | Upside 26%

ICICI Bank: TP Rs 1,800 | Upside 25%

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): TP Rs 4,845 | Upside 24%

APL Apollo Tubes: TP Rs 2,250 | Upside 24%

Chalet Hotels: TP Rs 1,000 | Upside 23%

LG Electronics India: TP Rs 1,815 | Upside 22%

Varun Beverages: TP Rs 530 | Upside 20%

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