Tamil Nadu 2026 Budget Live Updates: TVK Gives Major Push For Students, Youth And Marginalised Communities
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly and hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for several initiatives, including halting the practice of "cut" in tenders for some parties and individuals.
The government also allotted over Rs 1300 crore for two gold assistance schemes-- both key promises of the TVK, while asserting steps were being taken to bring Tamil Nadu out of "financial crunch."
Reiterating that the TVK regime opposes NEET, Wilson urged the Centre to scrap the qualifying test and revert to the old method of medical admissions based on class 12 marks.
The minister said Rs 812 crore is the allocation for the "gold coin, silk saree scheme" for women beneficiaries, wherein eight gm gold and a silk saree would be provided to brides during their wedding.
The government has allotted Rs 560 crore for the gold ring scheme for newborns in government hospitals, an electoral assurance of the Vijay-led TVK and Rs 2,000 crore to the laptop scheme for college students under the "Vettri Madikanini Thittam."
Further, the Haj subsidy for first time pilgrims through the Haj Committee will be increased to Rs 35,000 from Rs 25,000, he noted.
Wilson said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch". The TVK government had earlier issued a "white paper" on state finances, saying the outstanding debt stood at around Rs 10 lakh crore.
He said CM Vijay had made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals and assured steps to ensure that revenue directly reached the government treasury. He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Modern Bicycle Distribution Scheme
Branded bicycles, helmets and water bottles for Class XI students in Government and Government-aided schools.
- Beneficiaries: About 5.32 lakh students.
- Allocation: Rs 277 crore.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Public Libraries Digital Redesign Programme
Conversion of the 38 district central libraries into digital learning and innovation hubs with universal membership, digital content, 24x7 mobile and internet access, free Wi-Fi and co-working spaces.
Allocation: Rs 10 crore.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: School Anti-Drug Initiative
Establishment of Anti-Drug Clubs and student volunteer groups, display of the 10581 helpline, and use of the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu mobile application for confidential reporting.
Allocation: Rs 7 crore.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: School Education Curriculum Revision Programme
Revision of the curriculum to include experiential learning, critical thinking, creativity, financial literacy, gender equality, environmental awareness, digital competence, competitive-examination preparation and global citizenship.
Allocation: Rs 25 crore.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Modern Residential Schools Announced
Modern residential schools for academically talented students from socio-economically disadvantaged families, covering Classes IX to XII. Education, food, accommodation, textbooks and uniforms will be free.
Allocation: Rs 125 crore for infrastructure.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Palli Niraivu Thittam Scheme
Modernisation and infrastructure improvement of Government schools according to prescribed norms.
- Coverage: 3,734 schools—2,514 primary, 365 middle and 855 high and higher-secondary schools.
- Estimated cost: Rs 2,132 crore.
- 2026-27 allocation: Rs 300 crore.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Super Clean Super Campus Scheme
The Tamil Nadu Government is set to implement the 'Super Clean Super Campus' Scheme. Under this scheme, daily cleaning activities, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets, and 24-hour security for school campuses will be ensured, delivering Super Safety,
Super Students and Super Campuses.
This scheme will be implemented in 10,000 schools in the first phase, with an allocation of Rs.139 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Olympic Centres To Be Established
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson said, "An allocation of Rs 5.50 crores has been made to establish 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence across the state, with the aim of winning Olympic gold medals and elevating Tamil Nadu to the highest level in international sports.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Haj Subsidy Increased
Haj subsidy for first time pilgrims will be increased to Rs 35,000 from Rs 25,000, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson said in Budget 2026-27.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Wilson Lists Transparency In Tenders
In Assembly, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson lists reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.
VIDEO | Chennai: In Assembly, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson (@MarieWilson_TVK) lists reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026
(Source: Tamil Nadu Assembly)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UvUO9E3kqd
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Rs 812 Crore Allotted For Gold Coin, Silk Sari Scheme
TVK regime's first TN Budget allots Rs 812 crore for 'gold coin, silk saree scheme' for women beneficiaries.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Marie Wilson Praises CM Vijay
During Budget speech, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson said, "Vijay entered politics solely to repay debt of gratitude to the people. The Chief Minister has emerged victorious over numerous conspiracies and now leads the state with a commitment to provide good governance and healthy politics. He continues to champion the cause of genuine social justice. Tamil Nadu government has drawn up plans to achieve a 1.5 trillion Dollar economy by 2031."
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Law College To Be Established In Madurai
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson announced Rs 44,527 crore for the School Education Department. A Special Law College will be established in Madurai from the 2027–28 academic year. Rs 8,393 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: TVK Announces Laptop Scheme
Presenting state Budget 2026-27, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson says, "Tamil Nadu Government urges Central Government to restore medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination marks...The State Government will implement the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: AI Skills Training To Be Provided
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson says, "By 2031, artificial intelligence (AI) skills training will be provided to 500,000 students studying in engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state."
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Live: Five New ITIs To Be Established
A Special Law College will be established in Madurai from the 2027–28 academic year. Rs 8,393 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department. The Finance Minister announced five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be established across Tamil Nadu at a total estimated cost of Rs 90 crores.
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: Vetri Laptop Scheme Announced
Presenting state Budget 2026-27, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson says, "Tamil Nadu Government urges Central Government to restore medical admissions based on Class 12 public examination marks...The State Government will implement the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students. Rs 44,527 crore has been allocated for the School Education Department.
(Source: ANI)
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: State Finance Minister Begins Address
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly began with Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson's address. Wilson said, Tamil Nadu’s outstanding debt has doubled over the last five years with the new government bringing transparency in the tender process.
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