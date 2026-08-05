Tamil Nadu 2026 Budget Live Updates: TVK Gives Major Push For Students, Youth And Marginalised Communities

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly and hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for several initiatives, including halting the practice of "cut" in tenders for some parties and individuals.

The government also allotted over Rs 1300 crore for two gold assistance schemes-- both key promises of the TVK, while asserting steps were being taken to bring Tamil Nadu out of "financial crunch."

Reiterating that the TVK regime opposes NEET, Wilson urged the Centre to scrap the qualifying test and revert to the old method of medical admissions based on class 12 marks.

The minister said Rs 812 crore is the allocation for the "gold coin, silk saree scheme" for women beneficiaries, wherein eight gm gold and a silk saree would be provided to brides during their wedding.

The government has allotted Rs 560 crore for the gold ring scheme for newborns in government hospitals, an electoral assurance of the Vijay-led TVK and Rs 2,000 crore to the laptop scheme for college students under the "Vettri Madikanini Thittam."

Further, the Haj subsidy for first time pilgrims through the Haj Committee will be increased to Rs 35,000 from Rs 25,000, he noted.

Wilson said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch". The TVK government had earlier issued a "white paper" on state finances, saying the outstanding debt stood at around Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said CM Vijay had made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals and assured steps to ensure that revenue directly reached the government treasury. He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.