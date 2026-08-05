CAMS, Sri Lotus, Jain Resources, KEI Industries And More Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Computer Age Management Services, Jain Resources and Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, KEI Industries, Alkyl Amines remain among Motilal Oswal's preferred bets after their June quarter earnings, with the brokerage reiterating Buy ratings on four stocks and stays Neutral on one and seeing upside potential ranging from 16% to 42% from current levels.

Among the five, Jain Resources offers the highest upside potential. Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 460, implying about 42% upside from the current market price.

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While the metal recycler reported weaker-than-expected operating performance due to scrap shortages linked to the West Asia crisis and higher logistics costs, the brokerage remains positive on the company's long-term growth prospects.

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Mosl Cams Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Sri Lotus Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Jain Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Kei Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Alkyl Amines Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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