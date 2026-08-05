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CAMS, Sri Lotus, Jain Resources, KEI Industries And More Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside

Among the five stocks, Jain Resources offers the highest upside potential of up to 42% from the current market price, highlights Motilal Oswal.

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CAMS, Sri Lotus, Jain Resources, KEI Industries And More Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside
CAMS, Jain Resources and Sri Lotus Developers, KEI Industries, Alkyl Amines are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed their June-quarter earnings and updated ratings and target prices.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
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Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
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Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
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Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
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KEI Industries Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Computer Age Management Services, Jain Resources and Sri Lotus Developers and Realty, KEI Industries, Alkyl Amines remain among Motilal Oswal's preferred bets after their June quarter earnings, with the brokerage reiterating Buy ratings on four stocks and stays Neutral on one and seeing upside potential ranging from 16% to 42% from current levels.

Among the five, Jain Resources offers the highest upside potential. Motilal Oswal has maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 460, implying about 42% upside from the current market price.

ALSO READ: Vedanta Aluminium Shares May Rally 28% Says Systematix As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

While the metal recycler reported weaker-than-expected operating performance due to scrap shortages linked to the West Asia crisis and higher logistics costs, the brokerage remains positive on the company's long-term growth prospects.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Cams Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Sri Lotus Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Jain Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Kei Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Alkyl Amines Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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