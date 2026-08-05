DOMS, United Breweries, Inox India, Orkla India: Here's What ICICI Securities Says After Q1 Results

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ICICI Securities Report

DOMS Industries, Inox India and United Breweries, Orkla India are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, maintaining a constructive stance on all four stocks. While the brokerage raised its target price for Inox India, it retained its Buy rating on DOMS Industries, Orkla India and maintained an Add rating on United Breweries.

Among the four, ICICI Securities upgraded Inox India's target price to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,660, while downgrading the rating to Add from Buy due to rich valuations after a sharp rally in the stock.

ALSO READ: Alembic Pharma, KIMS Get Target Price Hikes After Q1, Latent View Sees Downgrade: ICICI Securities

The brokerage noted that the company reported record order inflows of Rs 530 crore in Q1 FY27, up 28% YoY, driven by a large overseas order in the industrial gas segment that helped push the order book to an all-time high of Rs 1,690 crore.

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Isec Doms Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec United Breweries Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Inox India Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Orkla India Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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