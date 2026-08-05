Crime Patrol Actor Satish Nayakode Duped Of Rs 25 Lakh

Actor Satish Nayakode, known for his appearances in the television series Crime Patrol, has alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 25 lakh after being promised a home in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Mumbai's Santacruz area.

According to the actor, he was approached by a firm identified as Aastha Properties, which allegedly convinced him to invest in the housing project by presenting forged official documents, including fake signatures, stamps and agreements executed on stamp paper. Believing the documents to be genuine, Nayakode paid Rs 25 lakh in the hope of securing a home under the SRA project, NDTV reported.

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The actor claimed that despite repeatedly approaching the police over the past year, he has not received justice or recovered his money. He alleged that he has made numerous visits to the police station in an effort to pursue the case but has seen little progress in the investigation.

Nayakode said the prolonged ordeal has taken a severe toll on his mental health. He revealed that the stress arising from the alleged fraud and the delay in obtaining justice became so overwhelming that he attempted suicide. During the same period, he also lost his father, a personal tragedy that further compounded his emotional distress.

Speaking about his experience, the actor became emotional and appealed to the authorities to ensure a fair investigation and take appropriate action against those responsible. He urged the administration to help him recover his money and secure justice, as mentioned by NDTV.

The Maharashtra government has created a new scheme to replace slums with proper housing. It is providing free homes to slum residents by allowing developers to build and sell additional apartments on the same land to cover the costs.

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