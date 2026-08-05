17 Killed, 40 Injured In Russia's Strikes On Kyiv; Zelenskyy Says Infra, Railway Station Targeted

At least 17 people were killed and 44 others were injured after Russia launched a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy posted on X, saying the assault involved 24 ballistic missiles, four Tsirkon and Oniks hypersonic or supersonic missiles, and 115 drones, many of them jet-powered. While Ukrainian air defences intercepted a significant number of the drones, they were unable to stop the ballistic missiles.

According to the Ukrainian president, the strikes primarily targeted civilian infrastructure, including warehouses, logistics centres, commercial facilities and a railway station, triggering widespread destruction and multiple fires across the capital region.

ALSO READ: Trump's Big Warning To Iran Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Open The Strait Or Get Hit Very Hard'

Following the attacks, Zelenskyy renewed his appeal to Ukraine's allies, including the G7 and European Union, to accelerate deliveries of Patriot air defence systems and ballistic missile interceptors. "New steps are needed – from the G7, the European Union, and everyone who supports the protection of life. Thank you to those who are willing to help in this way," he added.

He also called for additional sanctions against Russian manufacturers involved in producing ballistic missiles, arguing that stronger international support could help prevent future civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia reported intercepting a large wave of Ukrainian drones overnight. The Russian defence ministry claimed its air defences destroyed 475 Ukrainian drones over several regions, as well as the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Regional authorities said more than 40 drones were intercepted over the Rostov region, where falling debris sparked a grass fire, according to Governor Yury Slyusar, as reported by AA.

ALSO READ: Indian Drivers In US Face Uncertainty? Trump Administration Revokes 28,000 Immigrant Truckers' Licences

In the Tula region, a drone reportedly caused a fire at a Wildberries sorting centre, damaging nearby apartment buildings and industrial facilities and injuring one person. In Tatarstan, drone debris ignited a minor fire at a civilian facility in the Zelenodolsk district, which was quickly extinguished without any reported injuries.

The latest exchange of long-range strikes underscores the continuing escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides intensifying attacks on infrastructure and logistics targets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.