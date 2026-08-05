Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Jump 5% In Trade As Q1 Topline Surges 36%

Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd. rose 5% in trade on Wednesday, Aug. 5, a day after the automative wiring harness company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Operating as a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. and Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan, the Noida-headquartered firm reported a rise of 1.6% in its net profit to Rs 145 crore, compared to Rs 143 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On Wednesday, shares of the midcap stock currently priced under Rs 50 opened at Rs 39.88 against a previous close of Rs 39.75 and extended gains by over 5% to hit an intraday high of Rs 42.22 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 3.35% higher at Rs 41.08 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.32% drop in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock is down 16% on a year-to-date basis, but is up 5% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 27,176.55 crore.

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Motherson Sumi Wiring Share Price Intraday

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q1 Results

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported a mixed financial performance for the first quarter, marked by a robust top-line surge but muted profitability growth. The auto component manufacturer's revenue from operations soared by 36.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,407 crore, up from Rs 2,494 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the strong sales momentum, operational margins faced pressure, with the EBITDA margin contracting to 7.6% from 9.8% a year ago, even as absolute EBITDA saw a modest 5.7% increase to Rs 258 crore from Rs 244 crore. Consequently, the company's net profit witnessed only a marginal rise of 1.6%, settling at Rs 145 crore compared to Rs 143 crore in the same period last year.

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