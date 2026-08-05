Kirloskar Ferrous Share Price Falls 4% As Q1 Net Profit Drops 65% YoY

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries reported modest revenue growth in Q1FY27, but profit fell sharply as last year's tax benefit did not repeat and the latest quarter included a one-time loss.

Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous were trading at Rs 453, down 2.40% at 2:45 pm on August 5. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 476.50 and a low of Rs 438.30, against the previous close of Rs 464.15.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. reported a 65.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 238 crore in Q1FY26.

The sharp fall in profit needs context. The year-ago quarter included a Rs 108 crore tax write-back, which had boosted reported earnings. Q1FY27, meanwhile, included a one-time loss of Rs 29 crore, making the year-on-year comparison look much weaker.

Revenue from operations increased 4.4% YoY to Rs 1,772 crore, from Rs 1,698 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA remained almost flat at Rs 215 crore, compared with Rs 217 crore in Q1FY26. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 12.1% from 12.8%.

Beyond the headline numbers, KFIL is working on several projects that could shape its earnings over the next few years. The company plans to increase the share of value-added and engineered castings, while expanding its tubes business into large-diameter tubes. It is also targeting higher volumes in castings, tubes and pig iron during FY27.

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Another important project is its renewable-power push. KFIL plans to commission 35 MW of solar and 25 MW of wind capacity, taking renewable power to around 35% of its requirement by the end of FY27. The company has also outlined measures such as pulverised coal injection and oxygen enrichment to reduce production costs.

The company recently secured a $13.51 million order, worth around Rs 128 crore, to supply 30,000 tonnes of pig iron to a London-based buyer, with the latest shipment due by August 15. This provides an additional export opportunity for its pig iron business.

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