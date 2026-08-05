Berger Paints Q1 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Revenue Tops Rs 3,500 Crore

Berger Paints India Ltd. reported a strong performance for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 404 crore, compared with Rs 335 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 25% to Rs 3,584 crore, crossing the Rs 3,500-crore mark, from Rs 2,868 crore a year earlier, according to the company's earnings announcement.

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Operating performance also improved during the quarter. EBITDA rose 26.1% to Rs 607.5 crore, compared with Rs 481.6 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 17%, up from 16.8% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting an improvement in operating profitability.

The company had reported a one-time gain of Rs 37 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

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Berger Paints Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit up 20.6% at Rs 404 crore vs Rs 335 crore QoQ

Revenue up 25% at Rs 3,584 crore vs Rs 2,868 crore QoQ

EBITDA up 26.1% at Rs 607.5 crore vs Rs 481.6 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 17% vs 16.8% QoQ

Q4 FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs 37 crore

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