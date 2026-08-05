Moto G Max India Launch: Date, Expected Price, Features, Colours And More

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G Max in India around August 15. The news was leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X. The tipster has also shared the expected price and key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Moto G Max is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.

The Moto G Max was unveiled in select global markets in June. However, the Indian variant is tipped to arrive with a different processor and camera setup from its global counterpart.

Moto G Max India Specifications:

The Indian version of the Moto G Max is expected to feature the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, replacing the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor found in the global model.

The handset is also tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera, instead of the 200-megapixel main sensor available on the international variant.

Motorola is likely to provide LPDDR5X RAM, a UFS 3.1 storage, two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

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Moto G Max Global Variant Specifications:

The Moto G Max 5G is currently available in select international markets with a price tag of BRL 2,519.10 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage variant. It is offered in Azul Claro and Grafite (translated from Portuguese) colour options.

The global Moto G Max runs Android 16-based Hello UI and features a 6.8-inch 1.5K display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the global model features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, on the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

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