Zuckerberg Apologises For Child Abuse Ads; Meta Admits Money Paid To Boost Certain Content

Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO (chief executive officer) of Meta, on Wednesday, conveyed his apologies for the proliferation of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) and deepfake content as well as the errors made by the company in operating its platforms, according to NDTV Profit.

MEITY officials informed Meta that they are not covered under the 'Intermediary' definition. The Centre told the Instagram parent company that it did not qualify for this definition as is social media platforms select who receives the content. The officials informed Meta that safe harbour under the IT Act was not applicable to them.

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Meta also admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting 'certain types of content', as per NDTV Profit reports. The company reportedly apologised for the mistakes it made regarding the matter. The company is set to be summoned again in order for it to provide an explanation to the Centre with regards to the action it has taken.

This development comes after Meta stated that it has a zero tolerance policy for soliciting or sharing CSAM, including in advertisements, via a statement from its spokesperson to NDTV Profit.

This was after the centre issued a formal notice to Meta directing it to immediately disable all Instagram advertisements and content that allegedly promoted or facilitated access to CSAM.

The notice to Meta was initiated by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). MeitY officials had informed NDTV Profit that they have ordered Instagram to disable all content facilitating access to child sexual abuse material.

ALSO READ: Meta Says It Has Zero-Tolerance Policy Against CSAM, Uses AI To Detect Violations

The government also issued a stern notice to the company regarding child sexual abuse material in paid ads on Instagram and it had sought a detailed explanation within seven days. Failure to furnish information would invite legal action under the IT Act and POCSO.

The centre further mandated immediate corrective measures against any 'algorithmic amplification' of child sexual abuse material. The ministry also demanded explanations as to how such advertisements were approved and displayed on Instagram.

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