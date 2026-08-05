Cummins India Q1 Results: Profit Slips 7% Despite Jump In Revenue; Margin Contracts

Cummins India Ltd posted a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter, with robust top-line growth failing to translate into higher profits as operating margins came under pressure.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 543 crore for the quarter ended June, down 7.8% from Rs 589 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,426 crore, compared with Rs 2,916 crore a year earlier, indicating healthy demand across its business segments. Operating performance remained under pressure despite the higher revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 2.5% to Rs 617 crore from Rs 633 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 18%, compared with 21.7% in the same quarter last year, reflecting a squeeze in operating profitability.

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The margin compression suggests that higher input costs, an unfavourable product mix or increased operating expenses weighed on earnings despite the strong sales growth.

The quarterly numbers highlight a divergence between revenue expansion and profitability, with the company's robust execution on the sales front offset by weaker operating leverage.

Investors are likely to watch management commentary for cues on demand trends across domestic and export markets, margin recovery prospects and the outlook for infrastructure, power generation and industrial capex, which remain key demand drivers for Cummins India's business.

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